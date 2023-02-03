New Free Fire Weapon Royale (February 2023): Main rewards, duration, and more (MAX version)

All of the previous leaks about the arrival of the new Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale on the Indian server have materialized with the release of Sickly Sweet PARAFAL in Garena's battle royale title. Being a Luck Royale, it's a gacha-style system that compels gamers to spend diamonds for spins and randomly receive different rewards from the event's prize pool.

As the name suggests, a Weapon Royale is a Luck Royale that's dedicated to one particular weapon, with Garena keeping such events fresh by offering a new reward every few months. The current skin has replaced the Steel Cowboy M24, which was added to the game in January earlier this year.

The following section explains the ongoing Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale in depth.

A brand new Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale starts on the Indian server

The latest Weapon Royale kicked off on the Indian server on February 3, 2023. This Luck Royale will remain accessible for the next 62 days, requiring players to spend diamonds to stand a chance of obtaining the grand prize.

A single spin will cost you 40 diamonds, while 10+1 diamonds will set you back by 400. Instead of spending the premium in-game currency, you can make use of Diamond Royale Vouchers that were made available in various events.

The items in the prize pool are as follows:

The prize pool of the current Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

PARAFAL – Sickly Sweet

Urban Ragger collection (SKS, SPAS 12, and AK47)

Imperial Rome collection (FAMAS, Kar98k, MP5, and AK47)

Bumblebee (Sting, Swarmp, and Rattle)

Pharaoh’s (Wing, Eyes, Rage, and Eye)

PARAFAL – Sickly Sweet (24 hours trial card)

Play Cards – 24 hours and 3 days trial card (Bounty Token, Resupply Map, Summon Airdrop, Bonfire, and Scan)

Loadout items

50% EXP Card

50% Gold Card

Pet Food

As there's no fixed probability associated with obtaining a particular reward, all of the items received will be completely randomized. With every spin, the Luck quotient will gradually increase, improving your chances of getting the grand prize. This Luck factor will automatically be reset once you have obtained the grand prize.

Steps to get rewards from the new Weapon Royale in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps given in the section below to receive your rewards from this Luck Royale in the battle royale title:

Step 1: After loading up the game, head to the Luck Royale section in your Free Fire MAX account. This section can be accessed by clicking on the option on the menu to the left.

Select the Weapon Royale from the available Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must select Weapon Royale from the menu, which features the Sickly Sweet PARAFAL.

Spend diamonds to receive rewards randomly in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Choose the appropriate number of spin options to receive rewards.

You will have to continue spending diamonds until you obtain the grand prize, the PARAFAL – Sickly Sweet. It should be noted that the number of diamonds required to win the prize will vary, with some players requiring just a few spins while others may take many more.

Hence, only those fans who are willing and able to make the necessary diamond investment in Luck Royale should participate in this event.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes