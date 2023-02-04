New Free Fire MAX Incubator leaked for February 2023

The current Free Fire MAX Incubator is ending in 10 days, and rumors about the next iteration have started to circulate online. A data miner named Smart Clown posted a video on YouTube showing a preview of items that he claims will be added to the Indian server of the battle royale game.

As per the available details, gamers will be presented with the opportunity to acquire three attractive Woodpecker skins by exchanging Blueprints and Evolution Stones. These leaks have sparked excitement among the players as these skins have an incredible aesthetic and a good set of attributes.

Next Free Fire MAX Incubator to provide Woodpecker gun skins

The Incubator is a popular Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX that has previously offered visually striking outfits and gun skins, a few of which have become quite rare in the battle royale title. It is only a matter of days before players can enjoy the new Luck Royale in the game, and many have their eyes set on the leaks.

As per the video, the following items will be available in the exchange section of the upcoming Incubator:

Woodpecker Deity Menace – 3x Blueprint: Arch Nemesis and 7x Evolution Stones

Woodpecker Deity Warcry – 2x Blueprints: Arch Nemesis and 5x Evolution Stones

Woodpecker Deity Rally – 2x Blueprints: Arch Nemesis and 4x Evolution Stones

Smart Clown is a reliable leaker who has provided several accurate leaks for Free Fire MAX events, Luck Royales, collaborations, and more.

Players will not receive the items directly but instead will have to spend diamonds first to collect the required materials. The price of the spins is expected to remain the same, with a single spin costing 40 diamonds and a pack of five spins costing 180 diamonds.

All the items in the Luck Royale are given randomly. Hence, some gamers may acquire these many Blueprints and Evolution Stones after a few hundred diamonds. At the same time, others may have to spend thousands of diamonds.

The information about the upcoming Free Fire MAX Incubator is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt. Despite the leaks coming from reputable sources in the game's community, there is no guarantee that the developers will include these in the official release.

