New Free Fire Oh Yeah Top-Up event leaked: Rewards, start date, server and more

Top-Up events are perennial in Free Fire, with one or the other being usually active at any given moment. These provide additional incentives to players on the purchase of diamonds, enhancing the value received on the in-app purchases. Much to everyone's delight, the leaks for a new Oh Yeah Top-Up have become available even before the current event concludes.

A well-known Free Fire data miner (@vipclown_ofc), infamous for revealing the event's details before the official release, is the source of the leaks. He recently shared the Hindi as well as the English poster for the upcoming top-up event on his Instagram handle. The next section delves into the leaks in depth.

New Free Fire Oh Yeah Top-Up event leaked

According to an Instagram post by VIPClown, the next Free Fire Top-Up event will be called Oh Yeah. As per the leaked poster, it is expected to go live on June 13, 2023. Moreover, players on the India server, as well as the Singapore server, will be able to access the top-up event until June 19, 2023.

The event will likely feature two freebies with the purchase threshold set at 100 and 300 diamonds. As per the data miner, the rewards and requirements of the next top-up event are as follows:

Get Neon Electricity Shoes on the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get Oh Yeah Emote on the purchase of 300 diamonds

Thus, it is clearly evident that purchasing 300 diamonds will allow you to receive both items for free. Furthermore, based on the leak, the rewards appear worth acquiring since such items require you to spend hundreds of diamonds to obtain from the store.

Note: The details of the upcoming top-up event are leaks and hence may or may not turn out to be 100% accurate.

Current Splash Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

A Splash Top-Up event is available in the game until June 12, 2023 (Image via Garena)

The Splash Top-Up event was incorporated into Free Fire MAX on June 6, 2023, and will only be available for a few more days. The event features two exciting rewards. A Sports Car - Shoreline Joyride - that you may obtain for free on purchasing 100 diamonds, besides Comber Splash Facepaint, which is available on a total purchase of 300 diamonds.

While the rewards are not the most attractive, the event still provides freebies on purchasing the in-game currency. You may benefit from the rewards mentioned above if you acquire the required number of diamonds before June 12, 2023.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are advised not to download or play the game. Instead, they may play the MAX version of the battle royale title not on the list of prohibited applications.

