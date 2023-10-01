New Free Fire Top-Up event leaked (October 2023): Rewards, start date, and more

Top-Up events are much-anticipated occasions in Free Fire for those who regularly buy diamonds. These are introduced occasionally, and one must purchase a given amount of the in-game currency to get the free rewards. In a new leak, the popular data miner @maaxleakersofc has unveiled the upcoming Top-Up event for the game’s India and Bangladesh servers.

The particular event will essentially reward the players with a free emote upon accomplishing the set requirements. Those looking forward to acquiring an exclusive emote can complete the specifics.

In the section below, you can find all the known details regarding the upcoming Top-Up event.

Next Free Fire Top-Up event featuring Smash the Feather emote leaked

Through a recent Instagram post, @maaxleakersofc provided a glimpse of the following Free Fire Top-Up event. Commencing on October 2, 2023, it will last for a couple of weeks until October 21, 2023. The exclusive reward will be the Smash the Feather emote, which will feature the character performing an action using a racquet.

Like all the other Top-Up events, players must purchase a given number of diamonds to get the associated items. This time, they will have to match the specifics of buying 100 diamonds in Free Fire to receive the Smash the Feather emote.

Considering that emotes usually cost a couple of hundred diamonds, this will significantly benefit users. Thus, they must not miss out on this event. Furthermore, the diamonds purchased to match the requirements can later be employed in other events to get additional rewards.

Ongoing Top-Up event in Free Fire

The Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event is currently active inside the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

The current Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event began on August 25, 2023, and is scheduled to end on October 1, 2023. It features the special Ink Hyperbook, along with Ink Hyperbook tokens, as its rewards. The event’s requirements are as follows:

Top-up 100 diamonds: 1x Ink Hyperbook

Top-up 300 diamonds: 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 500 diamonds: 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 700 diamonds: 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 900 diamonds: 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 1200 diamonds: 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 1500 diamonds: 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Top-up 2000 diamonds: 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens

The Hyperbook features a variety of exclusive rewards, such as skins for Backpack, Grenade, Surfboard, Gloo Wall, Scythe, PARAFAL, and more.

