Free Fire MAX Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event guide: Get free Hyperbook and tokens

Garena has rolled out a new Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX, replacing the TWIST Top-Up event. It offers you an opportunity to get multiple newly launched items for free. However, as always, you must purchase a specified quantity of Diamonds to qualify for the particular rewards. As the name suggests, the new event launches the much-awaited Ink Hyperbook and provides an opportunity to get its tokens for free.

The book is a complete package since you can acquire items including a backpack, gun skin, Gloo Wall skin, katana, and more.

New Free Fire MAX Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event

The new Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event was launched on August 25, 2023, and will run for a few days before ending on September 1. 2023. You must purchase the required in-game currency to become eligible for the Hyperbook and its corresponding tokens.

Requirements of the Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

The thresholds of the Free Fire MAX Ink Hyperbook top-up event are as follows:

Purchase 100 Diamonds – Ink Hyperbook Purchase 300 Diamonds – 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens Purchase 500 Diamonds – 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens Purchase 700 Diamonds – 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens Purchase 900 Diamonds – 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens Purchase 1200 Diamonds – 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens Purchase 1500 Diamonds – 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens Purchase 2000 Diamonds – 20x Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Since the requirements are connected, you may purchase 2000 Diamonds to qualify for the Ink Hyperbook and 140 of its tokens. However, you may need to spend more Diamonds to unlock all the items from the book.

Steps to get free Ink Hyperbook in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these instructions to receive a free Ink Hyperbook:

Purchase at least 100 Diamonds to get rewards from Ink Hyperbook Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Sign in to your account and purchase at least 100 Diamonds.

Access the Rampage: Finale tab once the transaction is complete.

Select Ink Hyperbook Top-Up and click the claim button to receive the corresponding items.

You may access the Hyperbook through the lab section.

New Free Fire MAX Ink Hyperbook

Ink Hyperbook is the latest addition to Free Fire MAX, and it contains various pages, each featuring attractive rewards. The first page is always open, and you must accumulate tokens to unlock subsequent pages for more items. Moreover, it contains Secret Pages that can be unlocked using spins obtained from opening the regular ones.

Rewards in Hyperbook in the game (Image via Garena)

The exact set of rewards available in the Free Fire MAX Ink Hyperbook is as follows:

Page 1 – Inkwell Backpack

Page 2 – Grenade Ink Splash

Page 3 – Ink Sword Skyboard

Page 4 – Gloo Wall Ink Screen

Page 5 – Ink Scythe

Page 6 – PARAFAL Ink Puncture

Page 7 – Flying Ink Sword

Secret Page – Katana Ink Stain

How many Free Fire MAX Ink Hyperbook tokens do you need to get all rewards?

You need 610 Ink Hyperbook Tokens to receive all the items from the new Free Fire MAX Ink Hyperbook. The specific requirements to unlock a particular page are as follows:

Page 2 – 25 Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Page 3 – 45 Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Page 4 – 55 Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Page 5 – 85 Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Page 6 – 170 Ink Hyperbook Tokens

Page 7 – 230 Ink Hyperbook Tokens

How many Diamonds do you need to get all Free Fire MAX Ink Hyperbook rewards?

Since you require 610 Ink Hyperbook Tokens, and each token costs ten Diamonds, you can unlock all the rewards for a maximum of 6100 Diamonds. However, you can utilize discount coupons to reduce costs if you want to obtain the tokens directly.

You may also receive some free tokens from the top-up event on reaching the said threshold. Additionally, purchasing and opening the crates containing the tokens is not a bad option.

