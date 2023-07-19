How to purchase Free Fire Universal Evo Token Crate to win 1000x Tokens (MAX version)

Garena has launched a new Universal Evo Token crate in Free Fire MAX. The crate is available in the store on the Indian server for a limited time, and you can purchase it using 40 diamonds to receive random quantities of Evo Weapon Universal Tokens. You can essentially use this token to level up many Evo weapons, barring a few, providing great flexibility.

However, this offer only applies from July 19, 2023, to August 8, 2023. Upon opening the crate, you may receive one of the following drops at random

1000x Evo Weapon Universal Tokens

100x Evo Weapon Universal Tokens

10x Evo Weapon Universal Tokens

5x Evo Weapon Universal Tokens

4x Evo Weapon Universal Tokens

3x Evo Weapon Universal Tokens

Moreover, you can also apply additional discounts to make this deal even sweeter.

Steps to purchase Universal Evo Token Crate in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions given below to purchase Universal Evo Token Crate from the Free Fire MAX store:

Step 1: Click the store icon on the left side of the screen. Select the Crates from the horizontal menu.

Click the purchase button and complete the purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Press the Universal Evo Token tile from the list and click the purchase button.

Step 3: A purchase confirmation dialog box will pop up on the screen, prompting you to confirm the quantity and select any applicable coupon.

Suppose you want to purchase a larger quantity of Universal Evo Token Crate; in that case, redeeming a discount coupon can help you save diamonds.

Press the button in the bottom right corner of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the button in the bottom right corner of the dialog box to complete the purchase and receive the crates.

You can open the crates from the vault to receive the tokens. This Free Fire Universal Evo Token Crate is worth spending diamonds for everyone with Evo skins. These are priced the same as specific conventional Evo crates. Moreover, the least number of tokens you can obtain in both crates is three.

What is the use of Evo Token in Free Fire, and how to get these tokens?

You can purchase the tokens using diamonds (Image via Garena)

You need Free Fire Evo Tokens to level up your Evo gun skins to receive additional perks, including better attributes, appearance, unlock emote, and more. You can get these Evo Tokens from their respective crates or purchase them directly through the store. These are part of the multiple luck royales and events as well.

How many tokens are needed to max an Evo gun in Free Fire?

A few Evo guns require 2170 tokens, while others need only 1450 tokens (Image via Garena)

The number of tokens needed to max an Evo gun in Free Fire varies. The specifics are as follows:

Evo gun skins requiring 2170 tokens

MP40 – Chromasonic

– Chromasonic M1014 – Scorpio Shatter

Evo gun skins requiring 1450 tokens

Thompson – Cindered Colossus

– Cindered Colossus AN94 – Evil Howler

– Evil Howler M4A1 – Infernal Draco

– Infernal Draco M1887 – Sterling Conqueror

– Sterling Conqueror MP5 – Platinum Divinity

– Platinum Divinity FAMAS – Demonic Grin

– Demonic Grin UMP – Booyah Day 2021

– Booyah Day 2021 M1014 – Green Flame Draco

– Green Flame Draco MP40 – Predatory Cobra

– Predatory Cobra Scar – Megalodon Alpha

– Megalodon Alpha AK – Blue Flame Draco

Thus, any such gun skin needs an expenditure of 1000s of diamonds.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.