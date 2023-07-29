Top-Up events are one of the events that Garena consistently adds to Free Fire. These reward players who purchase a given number of diamonds, generally providing them with additional items or bonus diamonds. With the ongoing events set to conclude very soon, the upcoming “Twist Top-Up” event has been leaked, and numerous data miners, including @venom.ofc_, have given information about the same.

Essentially, the event will offer the Chroma Twist emote, and individuals would have to match the requirements specified by the developer. Further details about the upcoming Twist Top-Up event are provided in the section below.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the nation are advised not to play the battle royale title on their mobile devices. However, they are free to use the MAX version as it was not banned.

New Free Fire Twist Top-Up event leaked: Rewards, servers, and more

As per the post by @venom.ofc_, the Free Fire Twist Top-Up event will commence on August 1, 2023, and last for a couple of weeks until August 24, 2023. It will be available for the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers and provide them with the Chroma Twist emote after they buy the specified number of diamonds.

Given that emotes usually cost a couple of hundred diamonds in the in-game store, all those looking for a good emote can end up completing the specifics of the event. The overall return is excellent, and they can later use the diamonds acquired on other events.

An important thing to note is that these are leaks, and the event is yet to be confirmed by Garena. There may be changes made before the implementation into the game. However, as all the other leaks from the data miner have been accurate, fans can anticipate the Twist Top-Up event to start in Free Fire very soon.

Ongoing Top-Up events in Free Fire

Here is one of the two Top-Up events that is currently active inside the game (Image via Garena)

At the time of writing, two Top-Up events are active – the 100% Bonus Top-Up and the July Top-Up. The former provides a 100% bonus amount of diamonds after users complete the purchase. In the meantime, the latter gives a costume bundle and 100 diamonds in return.

Now is the perfect time to top-up, as having two concurrent events provides better value. Accordingly, interested gamers can complete the requirements before the two events draw to an end.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.