Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event: How to get double diamonds

The 100% Bonus Top-Up event is arguably the most awaited event in Free Fire MAX. Unlike other offers, it straightaway provides you with additional in-game currency on reaching a particular purchase threshold. A new event is live in the battle royale title, and you can get up to 1000 diamonds as a bonus, which slashes the unit price of the premium in-game currency to half.

Like every other event, this one also comes with a deadline, and you have time until July 31, 2023, to complete the purchase and collect the rewards. More details about the event are provided in the sections given below.

New Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event starts

A new 100% Bonus Top-Up event was added to Free Fire MAX on July 25, 2023. You have to purchase in-game currency to qualify for the rewards, which in this case is additional diamonds.

100% Bonus Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The requirements and the corresponding set of rewards for the 100% Bonus Top-Up event are outlined below:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get 100 free diamonds

Purchase 300 diamonds to get 200 free diamonds

Purchase 500 diamonds to get 200 free diamonds

Purchase 1000 diamonds to get 500 free diamonds

The requirements of the events are successive and attached; thus, you will not have to purchase the diamonds separately to win them. Subsequently, you can get 1000 additional diamonds by purchasing the prescribed quantity. The rewards are free since you don't have to spend diamonds.

Steps to get 100% Bonus Top-Up in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the procedure outlined in the section below to purchase diamonds and receive a 100% Bonus Top-Up:

Step 1: Access your account and head to the top-up section. You may access it by clicking the “+” icon beside the number displaying the diamonds in your account.

Step 2: Select the desired pack and complete the payment.

Diamonds will reflect in your account within a few minutes. Subsequently, you will qualify for the additional rewards.

Select 100% Bonus Top-Up section (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Head to the event section and select the 100% Bonus Top-Up section. Click the claim button on the right side of the rewards to obtain them.

The timing of the new 100% Bonus Top-Up event is perfect as it coincides with the July Top-Up event. Subsequently, you will qualify for rewards from both events on making a purchase.

What is a bonus of 100% Top Up in Free Fire?

The 100% Bonus Top Up in Free Fire essentially refers to an offer where you will receive an additional number of diamonds at the same rate, which essentially translates to double the diamonds. Garena periodically incorporates new events into the battle royale title. If you want to purchase diamonds, this event is the right time to fill your account.

What is the cost of 1000 diamonds in Free Fire?

The pack of 1060 diamonds will cost you INR 800 (Image via Garena)

You can purchase the pack of 1060 diamonds for INR 800. The other top-up options available within the game are:

100 diamonds at INR 80

310 diamonds at INR 240

520 diamonds at INR 400

2180 diamonds at INR 1600

5600 diamonds at INR 4000

Since the maximum number of diamonds for the 100% Bonus Top-Up event is set at 1000, purchasing a 1060 diamond pack provides the most value, and anything above this will diminish it. Moreover, you may also look at memberships for cheap diamonds.

