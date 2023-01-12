New Thompson Evo gun skin in Free Fire skin leaked 

Since the release of the Free Fire OB38 update, a fresh batch of leaks has come to light, which also includes a preview of the new Evo Thompson skin. As per the limited details offered through these leaks, the gun skin will be called Thompson – Cindered Colossus and will carry all the features of any skin of its category.

These leaks were posted by VIPClown, a popular data miner in the community who can be credited with leaks about events and items in advance. Furthermore, several other leakers in the community have also posted about the same, adding credibility to leaks about the arrival of the upcoming Evo gun skin.

Cindered Colossus Thompson skin in Free Fire leaked

Evo gun skins have tremendous demand in Free Fire. These are essentially the best match of exclusive designs, animations, well-rounded attributes, and several other perks, including an emote, a kill effect, a hit effect, a kill announcement, and more.

In one of his recent Instagram posts, VIPClown revealed the new Thompson – Cindered Colossus in Free Fire, which has got the entire community talking about the Evo gun skin.

As per the leaks, the skin offers additional damage and rate of fire while sacrificing the reload speed. It is also expected to provide a special ability. The firearm will deal additional damage to the enemy on their next shot after constantly firing eight shots within the stipulated duration. For this reason, the gun skin is probably worth the investment from the Free Fire players.

To access all these perks, users will need to upgrade the skin to level 8, which will require the utilization of special tokens. These tokens generally require the expenditure of more diamonds than acquiring the gun skin itself.

Although the data miner has not shed light on the new Cindered Colossus Thompson release date in the battle royale title, it is expected to be incorporated into the Faded Wheel, similar to all other skins. Gamers eagerly look forward to its release.

It is also vital to note that players should take them with a grain of salt because they only leak. The gun may not be published as it is in the battle royale game, but it is in the same form, and the developers might make a few changes to the gun skin.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. Instead, they may engage in the MAX version that is not among the banned applications.

