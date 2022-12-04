Next Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel for Indian server

Every week Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players witness the arrival of new collectibles in the game through various means. Over the past few weeks, fans have noticed the renewal of the in-game Luck Royale section and the launch of new events (FFWS 2022 and Goodbye EP).

The Faded Wheel is a popular Luck Royale section, which gets an updated prize pool after a certain period. The current Faded Wheel still has plenty of days till its culmination. Still, recent leaks from popular data miner Knightclown have already revealed significant rewards for the upcoming prize pool.

Leaks reveal the primary rewards for the forthcoming Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX (Indian server)

The next Faded Wheel is expected to arrive in Free Fire's MAX variant (Indian server) on December 18, 2022. The two primary rewards that will be a part of the forthcoming Faded Wheel prize pool are given below:

Knee Slide entry emote

Gloo Wall - Steady Goal

Both items will be football-themed and accompanied by other collectibles in the prize pool. Other rewards for the upcoming Faded Wheel will include Weapon Loot Crates, an Incubator Voucher, a Diamond Royale Voucher, Universal Fragments, and more.

Like any other Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX, the next edition will have ten rewards. Players will have to choose precisely two items (other than the primary rewards) that they desire to remove from the prize pool. Moreover, each spin will have the following prices (based on the current edition):

First spin: 9 diamonds Second spin: 19 diamonds Third spin: 39 diamonds Fourth spin: 69 diamonds Fifth spin: 99 diamonds Sixth spin: 149 diamonds Seventh spin: 199 diamonds Eighth spin: 499 diamonds

Hence, one will need to spend 1082 diamonds on spins to grab all eight rewards from the Faded Wheel.

One can remove the two rewards apart from the primary prizes of the pool (Image via Garena)

As mentioned, players still have plenty of time to get the following rewards from the current Faded Wheel prize pool:

Grand Prizes

Navy Starsea Bundle

Pet skin: Galaxy Arvon

Other rewards (removable)

Bloody Skull

Songkran Skyboard

Gillette Shirt

Gillette Pants

Cube Fragments

MP40 - Bloody Gold Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

One can access the FFWS 2022-themed Faded Wheel through Free Fire MAX's Luck Royale section. However, users can only launch the game if they have already installed the latest version (OB37 patch).

Poll : 0 votes