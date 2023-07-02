Next Free Fire Top-Up event leaked: Free diamonds and Golden Bebop Bundle

The Bonus Top-Up event is one most desired events in Free Fire MAX, and as per the recent leaks, it might soon become available on the Indian server. @maaxleakerofc, a well-known-data miner notorious for his exploits in providing the details of the upcoming event, shared the July Special Top-Up event poster on his Instagram handle.

If the leaks are accurate, you will get to see a new top-up event offering additional diamonds and a free, exclusive bundle on the purchase of the required in-game currency. The mere appearance of the leaks has got the entire community hyped up.

New Top-Up event leaked for Free Fire MAX Indian server

The data miners have leaked the poster for the next Top-Up event for the Free Fire MAX Indian server. It has shed light on several aspects, including rewards, the start date, and even its end date.

According to the information provided, the next event will go live on July 4, 2023, i.e., immediately after the conclusion of the Koala Top-Up. Unlike the regular events, it will not run for a week but will be available until the end of the month – July 31, 2023.

The event is expected to provide players with a complimentary Golden Bebop Bundle and a Top-Up Bonus of 100 diamonds. Nonetheless, the purchase threshold for receiving both items has not been revealed as part of the leaked poster. As a result, you may have to wait for a few days before more details about the event become available.

While multiple data miners have shared the same leaked poster, these must still be dealt with a bit of skepticism as, at the end of the day, these are only leaks, and there is no official word from the developers.

Ongoing Free Fire MAX Koala Top-Up event

Koala Top-Up event was added to the game on June 27, 2023 (Image via Garena)

The Koala Top-Up event is currently accessible within Free Fire MAX. It was added on June 27, 2023, and the event will continue until July 3, 2023. It features two freebies, which you may get by purchasing 200 diamonds while the event is underway. The specifics of the rewards are as follows:

Obtain a free Boho Dagger with the purchase of 100 diamonds

Obtain a free Koala Bun with the purchase of 200 diamonds

If you have still not purchased the required diamonds for this event, you can wait for the next one because leaks indicate the incentives will be far better than those presented in the Koala Top-Up.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes