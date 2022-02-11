Run Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly income, stats, real name, and more revealed

Run Gaming, also known by his fans as Run Out Arun, is a well-known Indian Free Fire YouTuber who hails from Polur, Tamil Nadu. His content is based on various factors such as gameplay and so on.

He has been regularly streaming and putting out game-related content for the last few years. This has expanded his following, with the subscriber count on his channel surpassing 1.35 million, while views are over 175.21 million.

Run Gaming's Free Fire ID, real name and stats

Run Gaming's Free Fire ID is 451206750, and his real name is Arun. The internet star is ranked Gold III in Battle Royale mode and Diamond I in Clash Squad mode.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Run Gaming has appeared in 9159 squad games in Free Fire and has remained unbeaten in a total of 1318, which results in an incredible win rate of 14.39%. At a 2.19-K/D ratio, he has 17195 kills.

Meanwhile, he has bettered his foes in 133 of the 2335 duo matches, equating to a win percentage of 5.69%. The player has secured a total of 4568 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.07.

The YouTuber has been featured in 1321 solo games and has come out on top on 78 occasions, with a win ratio of 5.90%. With 2261 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.82.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Run Gaming has played 75 squad matches in the ongoing season and has a single win, possessing a win percentage of 1.33%. In the process, he has 98 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.32.

Apart from this, he has competed in one duo game but failed to get a kill or win.

Moreover, Run Gaming has played a single solo match, getting one frag.

Note: Run Gaming’s Free Fire stats are subject to change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

Monthly earnings from the channel (Image via Social Blade)

Run Gaming's monthly income lies between $180 and $2.9K (Source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Arun's channel, Run Gaming, only had about 530 thousand subscribers two years ago, but he has grown in popularity since then. His videos are pretty entertaining to watch, and the most popular one has over 2.2 million views so far.

As per Social Blade, he has acquired 10 thousand subscribers and 719.671 thousand views with the previous 30 days.

Edited by Srijan Sen