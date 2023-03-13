S Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and more details

Over the last few years, a number of content creators on multiple platforms, including Md Sharik, have immensely benefited from the popularity of Free Fire in the sub-continent and have now established themselves as prominent figures in the game's community.

With over 474k subscribers on his YouTube channel, S Gamer produces a variety of content that focuses on all aspects of the battle royale game. In addition to guides, he also shares regular videos highlighting ongoing and upcoming events, as well as features in the popular game.

His influence extends beyond YouTube, as he has amassed over 32.1k followers on Instagram.

Exploring S Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

S Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 771775406. The YouTuber is ranked Diamond 1 in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 17.

The content creator also leads the ZG Esports guild in the battle royale title, whose ID is 1010931978. His stats in Free Fire MAX as of March 13, 2023, are outlined below:

BR Career stats

S Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

S Gamer has participated in 2758 solo games and has secured 154 wins to retain a win rate of 5.58%. He has attained 4742 frags in the process to come up with a K/D ratio of 1.82.

The internet star has been a part of 2403 duo matches and has swept opponents 235 times, attributing to a win rate of 9.77%. He also defeated 5084 opponents in all these games at a K/D ratio of 2.35.

Lastly, S Gamer has remained scathed 898 times in 5059 squad encounters, which boils down to a win rate of 17.75%. The YouTuber also has 13268 kills, averaging a K/D ratio of 3.19.

BR Ranked stats

The YouTuber's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

S Gamer has clinched three out of 11 ranked solo games, retaining a win rate of 27.27%. He has taken down 41 opponents, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.13.

S Gamer has played two duo games and eliminated 14 opponents to lock on to a K/D ratio of 7.

The content creator has participated in two squad games and sports a win rate of 20% with two victories to his name. Lastly, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.63 while eliminating 21 opponents in total.

Note: The player’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article. These stats will change as the content creator plays more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

S Gamer's estimated monthly income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that the content creator’s channel generates about $190 and $3K per month. Similarly, the yearly revenue is believed to range from $2.3K to $36.5K.

YouTube channel

Md Sharik began posting Free Fire-related videos a few years ago and has since amassed a massive following on YouTube. With a consistent upload schedule, he has shared over 1800 videos to date, resulting in an impressive 32 million views on his channel.

The S Gamer channel had crossed 100k subscribers in 2021. This number grew to over 450k subscribers by the end of 2022 and currently sits at 500k. As per Social Blade, the content creator gained 6k subscribers and 760.257k views on his channel during the last 30 days.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes