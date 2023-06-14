Saaho YT's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Saaho YT is a Free Fire YouTuber from India who posts a wide variety of content in Telugu. He also frequently livestreams the battle royale game on his channel, and thousands of fans tune in to watch him every day. He recently surpassed the 200 thousand mark when it comes to subscribers, with the current count standing at 204 thousand.

The content creator boasts over 36.9 million views to his name. He also has 11 thousand Instagram followers.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban imposed on Free Fire in India, players in the country are recommended not to play the game. However, since the MAX variant is not banned, they can continue playing it.

Saaho YT’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Saaho YT’s Free Fire ID is 679050115. He is the leader of the “TEAM SAAHO” guild, whose Guild ID is 66223052. When it comes to his rank, the YouTuber is placed in the Heroic tier within both BR-Ranked Season 33 and CS-Ranked Season 19.

Saaho YT's stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Here are Saaho YT's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Saaho YT has competed in 1681 solo matches and has 93 victories to his name, leading to a win rate of 5.53%. He has accumulated 2574 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.62.

The content creator has also made 2985 appearances in duo matches, recording 350 Booyahs and a win rate of 11.72%. With 4287 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 1.63.

Saaho YT has engaged in 15660 squad matches, and his team has bagged 4064 victories, making his win rate 25.95%. He has 54676 kills under his belt and a K/D ratio of 4.72.

BR Ranked

Here are Saaho YT's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Saaho YT has played three solo matches in BR-Ranked Season 33 but has failed to secure a win. He has registered four kills for a K/D ratio of 1.33.

The YouTuber has also played 37 ranked squad matches, winning five and maintaining a win rate of 13.51%. With 119 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Note: Saaho YT’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article (June 14, 2023). They will change as he continues to engage in more matches.

YouTube channel

Saaho YT has become a popular Telugu content creator in the Free Fire community. He started content creation a few years ago and currently has 1138 videos on his channel. The most popular upload of them all has 2.1 million views.

As per Social Blade, the content creator has gained seven thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also grown by 1.687 million in the same period.

Saaho YT runs another YouTube channel called “SAAHO YT ARMY.” It has 26.7 thousand subscribers and more than 3.6 million views.

