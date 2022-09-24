SCS Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Shivam Kaushik, also known as SCS Gamer in the Free Fire community, is an Indian YouTuber who creates a variety of unique content. He periodically uploads shorts, livestreams, and videos about the battle royale title, which have helped him establish a name for himself.

SCS Gamer currently has a subscriber count of over 999 thousand on his primary YouTube channel, and the total view count on his videos has surpassed the mark of 85 million.

Below is information about SCS Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more.

SCS Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

SCS Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 193233957. His IGN in the game is “SCSGamer00YT.”

The content creator is currently ranked Bronze III in the Battle Royale mode and Silver II in the Clash Squad mode. His stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

SCS Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

SCS Gamer has participated in 2327 solo games and conquered his opposition 178 times to chalk up a win rate of 7.64%. Shivam has taken down 5174 opponents to carve out a K/D ratio of 2.41. During these matches, he has an average damage per match of 753, with the most frags scored by him in one game being 23.

The YouTuber has made 956 appearances and scored 96 Booyahs, accumulating a win rate of 10.04%. He has bagged 2004 eliminations to acquire a K/D ratio of 2.33 with an average damage per match of 823. The most kills he has in a single game are 18.

He has won 929 out of 3978 squad games to ensure a win rate of 23.35%. He has 9603 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.17. He averages 1124 damage per match, and his highest number of frags in a game stands at 20.

BR Ranked stats

SCS Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SCS Gamer has not played ranked solo, duo, or squad games in the ongoing season of Free Fire MAX.

CS Career stats

SCS Gamer's Clash Squad stats (Image via Garena)

SCS Gamer has featured in a total of 2873 Clash Squad matches, and his team has managed to win 1792 of them, converting to a win rate of 62.37%. He has secured 17092 kills in the game mode for a KDA of 1.85. The famous personality has also won the MVP 1364 times, and his average damage per match is 2840.

Note: The stats of SCS Gamer stated above were recorded at the time of writing (24 November 2022). His stats will change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Shivam began his YouTube career by posting content focusing on battle royale games, first PUBG Mobile and later switching to Free Fire. In the last four years, the player has published 780 videos that have garnered 85.5 million views combined.

According to Social Blade, SCS Gamer has acquired over 135 thousand views in the last 30 days. However, he has lost a thousand subscribers, which has brought his subscriber count down to 999 thousand.

Apart from this, SCS Gamer also runs another channel called LoveWala Gamer, with 55.8 thousand subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far