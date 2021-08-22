SK Sabir Boss Free Fire ID number, real name, monthly earning, discord link, and more

SK Sabir Boss is among the most eminent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He is incredibly popular among the players for his gameplay, and many even look up to him courtesy of his outstanding skills.

At the time of writing, his subscriber count was around 4.53 million, with 204.93 million views combined. Here’s an overview regarding his Free Fire ID, real name, stats, and other details.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID number, real name, and stats

The real name of SK Sabir Boss is Sheikh Sabir, and his Free Fire ID number is 55479535. Here are his detailed lifetime stats as of today (22 August 2021):

Lifetime stats

He has racked up over 110 thousand kills in the squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has engaged in 31729 squad games and has triumphed in 9929, leading to a win rate of 31.29%. He eliminated 110823 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.08.

In the duo mode, he has made 3144 appearances and has outclassed his enemies in 630, which comes down to a win percentage of 20.03%. At a K/D ratio of 3.40, SK Sabir Boss has 8544 frags.

Lastly, he has remained unbeaten in 147 of the 1687 solo matches, maintaining a win ratio of 8.71%. He has accumulated 3501 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Here are the detailed ranked stats of SK Sabir Boss (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, SK Sabir Boss has participated in 726 ranked squad matches and has come out on top on 179 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 24.65%. He killed 2368 enemies in this mode at a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Meanwhile, he has competed in 24 duo games and has racked up 58 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.42.

SK Sabir Boss has also featured in 21 solo matches and has 3 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 14.28%. In the process, he has bagged 129 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.17.

Monthly earnings

Monthly earnings and other details of SK Sabir Boss on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, SK Sabir Boss’ estimated monthly earnings are between $1.5K and $23.3K.

Discord link

The server currently has over 2.6 thousand members (Image via Discord)

Readers can tap on this URL to join SK Sabir Boss’ Discord server.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss runs the renowned - “SK Sabir Gaming” YouTube channel. There are currently 276 videos on it, and the most-watched one stands at 8.1 million views.

According to Social Blade, SK Sabir Boss has garnered 90 thousand subscribers and 5.83 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire stats were recorded while writing the article and are subject to change.

Edited by Srijan Sen