SK Sabir Boss UID Number, name, country, Free Fire stats, and more in 2022

Many Free Fire-related YouTubers from India have garnered tremendous popularity in recent years, and one of the most well-known is SK Sabir Boss, who is recognized for his gameplay. He runs the YouTube channel SK Sabir Gaming, which mostly features content based on events, highlights, etc.

He is currently en route to the five million subscriber mark, with the count standing at 4.89 million. In addition, the total views on his channel have crossed 227.98 million.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire UID number, real name and country

SK Sabir Boss’ UID number in Free Fire is 55479535. His real name is Sheikh Sabir, and as mentioned above, he hails from India.

Listed below are the content creator’s stats within the game as of today, 24 March 2022:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has 35370-lifetime squad matches to his name, and he has remained unbeaten in 11292 of them, resulting in a win rate of 31.92%. He has 124798 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 5.18.

The YouTuber has also featured in 3219 duo games and has 636 first-place finishes, equating to a win ratio of 19.75%. In the process, there are 8834 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.42.

Moreover, the player has made 1788 appearances in solo matches and has bettered his foes in 155, possessing a win percentage of 8.66%. He has 3715 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 254 squad games in the ongoing BR-ranked season, winning 115 of them for a win ratio of 45.27%. At a K/D ratio of 11.45, he has 1591 frags.

Meanwhile, he has participated in 12 duo matches and has one victory, having a win percentage of 8.33%. He has secured 39 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.55

Apart from this, SK Sabir Boss has played two solo games, killing four enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Note: SK Sabir Boss' stats were recorded as of this writing and could change.

YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss has been posting videos on YouTube regularly for the past two and a half years. His growth has been remarkable, with the most-watched video on his channel garnering 9 million views.

Furthermore, in the last 30 days, he has gained 40 thousand subscribers, demonstrating his consistent rise.

Edited by Srijan Sen