SK Sabir Boss vs Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Munna Bhai Gaming and SK Sabir Boss are two prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire scene. Both content creators have earned recognition due to their exceptional skills and gameplay videos that they periodically upload on their YouTube channels.

Presently, SK Sabir Boss boasts a subscriber and view count of 4.64 million and 211.12 million, respectively. Munna Bhai Gaming has accumulated 2.44 million subscribers with a total of 225.46 million views.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and lifetime stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 32510 squad games and has a win tally of 10172, resulting in a win percentage of 31.28%. He has secured 113795 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.09.

He has appeared in 3145 duo matches and 630 Booyahs, having a win ratio of 20.03%. With 8546 frags, the player has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.40.

The content creator has 1691 solo games to his name and has remained unbeaten in 147, leading to a win rate of 8.69%. In the process, he has 3506 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and lifetime stats

His Free Fire ID is 402752655.

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Munna Bhai Gaming has competed in 11592 squad matches and has 3499 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win rate of 30.18%. With a K/D ratio of 5.52, he has 44651 frags.

He has played 2607 duo games and has triumphed in 644, retaining a win ratio of 24.70%. The YouTuber has bagged 9679 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.93.

The streamer has participated in 4056 solo matches and has won 1082 of them for a win percentage of 26.67%. In this mode, he has 18682 kills and a K/D ratio of 6.28.

Who has better stats?

Munna Bhai Gaming has a clear edge over SK Sabir Boss regarding both K/D ratio and win rate in lifetime solo and duo matches.

Coming to squad mode, Sabir has a superior win rate, while Munna has ensured a higher K/D ratio.

Note: The stats of SK Sabir Boss and Munna Bhai Gaming in this article are subject to change as they play additional Free Fire matches.

