Skyler vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character has better active abilities?

Despite the disappointing nerf in the Free Fire OB30 update, Chrono’s ability is still enough to prove him as one of the most powerful characters in the battle royale game. His ability was also nerfed in the OB27 update.

Skyler is one of the most valuable Free Fire characters that players can have in battle royale matches. This article compares their abilities to judge who is the best.

Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler’s ability, Riptide Rhythm, is very suitable for aggressive players. Moreover, it can be used frequently as the cooldown time gradually reduces from 60 seconds to 40 seconds.

The ability unleashes a sonic wave that can destroy up to 5 gloo walls within a radius of 50 meters (initial level) up to 100 meters (maximum level). It also boosts HP at the rate of 4 HP per gloo wall destroyed at the initial level and 9 HP per gloo wall destroyed at the final level.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability creates a force field to block 600 damage, and it lasts for three seconds up to a maximum of five seconds. Time Turner’s cooldown time ranges between 250 seconds (minimum level) and 220 seconds (maximum level).

At the initial level, the character’s movement speed gets boosted by 5%, and at the final level, it increases by 10%. Players have the ability to shoot from within the force field.

Who is the better Free Fire character after OB30 update?

Skyler is more powerful than Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Due to Chrono’s recent double nerf, he is weaker than Skyler. The latter not only helps destroy gloo walls but also with HP recovery.

Even if Chrono allows gamers to shoot at enemies while being within the force field, his ability lasts for a very short time to make an impact. Skyler, on the other hand, can be used quite frequently because of his lower cooldown time.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

