Skyler vs Dasha: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive players?

Aggressive playstyles are highly favored in Free Fire. It takes great skill and strategy to execute flawlessly. Players who are good at it can push rank with ease and dominate the match. However, none of it would be possible without a good character.

Using the right character will make all the difference in-game. Two such characters are Skyler and Dasha. One can tear down gloo walls effortlessly, while the other provides recoil and fall damage reduction. Who is better? Read on to find out.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

Who is better for aggressive players in Free Fire

Free Fire abilities explained

Skyler's ability

Skyler's 'Riptide Rhythm' ability devastates gloo walls in Free Fire. When activated, it sends forth a sonic wave that damages five gloo walls in its path. It has a range of 100 meters and a cooldown period of 40 seconds. Additionally, placing a gloo wall also recovers some lost HP.

Dasha's ability

Dasha's 'Partying on' passive ability grants numerous buffs to players. It reduces damage taken from falls and recovery time by 50% and 80%, respectively. Additionally, the ability also reduces recoil buildup and maximum recoil by 10% each.

Combat uses

Skyler in combat

Skyler's primary use in Free Fire is to break down gloo walls. During a rush, his ability can make quick work of the enemy's defenses, leaving them exposed to gunfire. Additionally, if HP is low, players can self-heal by placing a gloo wall. This comes in handy when there's no time to use med-kits.

Dasha in combat

Dasha is a very unique character. While the fall damage reduction and recovery time are situational, the recoil reduction is hugely beneficial. Players can provide continuous and accurate suppressing fire. This will help keep opponents pinned in place.

Verdict

Skyler and Dasha are both reliable characters in Free Fire. However, when it comes to an aggressive role, Skyler has the upper hand in combat. His ability is potent against gloo walls, and he can self-heal if needed.

While Dasha has useful abilities, she is better suited to support roles rather than an aggressive pusher. Using her recoil reduction bonus, players can use automatic weapons to pin the enemy in place. During a team fight, this strategy can be used to push the enemy with ease.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Who is better? Skyler. Dasha. 0 votes so far