Skyler vs Dimitri vs Elite Moco: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?

Elite Moco is now available for Free Fire gamers to unlock. Moco is the latest character in the battle royale game to get her very own awakened ability.
Skyler and Dimitri are Free Fire characters who are best suited for aggressive gameplay. This article compares the abilities of all three of these characters to determine who is the best for ranked Free Fire matches.
Skyler
Skyler has an active ability which is called Riptide Rhythm. Players can use a sonic wave that can spread up to 50 meters and destroy five gloo walls in the process. The cooldown time for Riptide Rhythm is 60 seconds and if players are able to deploy gloo walls successfully, they get HP recover per gloo wall starting at 4 HP.
Dimitri
The cooldown time of Dimitri’s active ability, Healing Heartbeat, is 85 seconds. Players can self-recover in the 3.5 meter zone that Dimitri’s ability creates. They can also recover 3 HP per second for a span of 10 seconds.
Elite Moco
Moco “Enigma”, the elite version of Moco, has an ability called Enigma’s Eye. The ability allows players to boost the time of the tag by two seconds if the enemy moves. Players can head over to Free Fire to complete missions to awaken Moco.
Note: All the abilities mentioned are at the initial level of the character. In order to make them more potent, players have to level them up.
Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?
Since Dimitri and Skyler both possess active abilities, they are much more powerful than Moco. When Skyler and Dimitri are compared, it can be seen that Skyler is more powerful than Dimitri.
Dimitri is useful when it comes to Clash Squad or Battle Royale squad matches. Moreover, Dimitri just helps with HP recovery, whereas Skyler helps with HP recovery and destruction of gloo walls.