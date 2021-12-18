Skyler vs Elite Hayato vs K: Which Free Fire character is better after OB31 update?

Free Fire consists of certain passive characters who have awakened abilities. There are four characters: Kelly, Hayato, Andrew and Moco, who have their own Elite versions.

Skyler and K are two famous Free Fire characters with active abilities. This article compares the abilities of Skyler, K and Elite Hayato to determine who is the best after the game's most recent update.

Comparing the abilities of Skyler, Elite Hayato and K in Free Fire

Skyler

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm that has a cooldown time of 60 seconds. He has the power to destroy five gloo walls within the range of 50 meters and recover 4 HP with every gloo wall deployed.

Elite Hayato

Elite Hayato is also called Hayato Fireband and has the ability Art of Blades. When a player looses 10% of his HP, the skill reduces the frontal damage of the mobile gamer by 1%.

K

K is the most versatile Free Fire character to recover 50 EP with his ability, Master of All. The Jiu-jitsu mode increases EP conversion rate by 500% and the Psychology mode helps in recovering 3 EP every 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 EP).

Note: All abilities listed above are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Who is the best Free Fire character after the OB31 update?

K is the best Free Fire character out of all the three mentioned above because of his versatility. Moreover, the Psychology mode of his character was buffed in the OB31 update.

Skyler is a tough competitor compared to K when it comes to aggressive matches, but his low cooldown time and health recovery abilities trump that of the former character. Using Elite Hayato is not encouraged as his ability involves the loss of HP to get activated.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Sabine Algur