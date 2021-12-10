Skyler vs Xayne: Which Free Fire character is better for destroying gloo walls?

Gloo walls play a crucial role in Free Fire. They protect the player from incoming damage and allow for various tactical maneuvers. This utility item is the most important in-game and is the meta within the community.

Despite their effectiveness in combat, they are not indestructible, and with enough damage, gloo walls crumble to dust. While grenades are the perfect tools for the job, two characters in-game excel at destroying gloo walls — Skyler and Xayne.

They are fan favorites within the community for their unique abilities. However, the question to be asked here is:

"Who is better at destroying gloo walls in Free Fire?"

Note: All abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

Detailed comparison of Skyler and Xayne in Free Fire

Skyler's ability

Skyler's Riptide Rhythm excels at breaking down the enemy's defenses. A sonic wave moves forward when activated, damaging up to five gloo walls within 100 meters. It has a 40-second cooldown.

In addition to damaging gloo walls, there is a passive healing ability. Players will recover HP every time they place a gloo wall.

Xayne's ability

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter provides a massive boost to combat capabilities. When activated, gamers receive an 80 HP boost, which decays over time.

Additionally, damage output towards gloo walls and shields is increased by 100%. It has a cooldown of 100 seconds.

Skyler in combat

Skyler plays the role of a frontline pusher in Free Fire. With his ability to clear gloo walls, teammates can rally behind him and rush enemies. Additionally, with his ability to self-heal, Skyler can self-sustain in combat.

Xayne in combat

Xayne plays the role of a heavy attacker. She can crack apart gloo walls and force fields with ease using her ability. She is perfect for rushes or heavy fire support from the sideline. With the temporary HP boost, she can also sustain herself in combat.

Verdict

Skyler and Xayne have similar abilities, and both excel at destroying enemy's defenses and are excellent characters in Free Fire. However, there are a few differences in skills.

Skyler's ability is near-instant. When activated, the sonic wave instantly destroys gloo walls. On the other hand, when Xayne uses her skill, she has to use weapons to inflict damage.

Based on the above facts, Skyler is indeed better for destroying gloo walls in Free Fire. However, when it comes to dealing damage to Chrono's force field and gloo walls, there is no one better than Xayne.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

