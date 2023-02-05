Sobuj YT's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, monthly income, and more

Sobuj YT is an up-and-coming Free Fire content creator hailing from Bangladesh. He has dedicated his channel to the gameplay aspect of Garena's popular battle royale title and has become quite a sensation in recent times. Thanks to his exceptional skills and aim, Sobuj has gathered a substantial following.

At the time of writing this article, the content creator boasts a subscriber count of 188 thousand subscribers, alongside a viewership count of more than 25 million. Presently, his second channel 'Sobuj yt insider' has 2.58 thousand subscribers. This article will take a closer look at Sobuj's ID, stats, in-game performance, and income.

Sobuj YT’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Sobuj YT’s Free Fire MAX ID is 432289793, with his ID level in the battle royale title being 75. His guild’s name is Sobuj YT and the Guild ID is 1001975237.

The YouTuber is currently ranked as Platinum III and Diamond IV in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. Listed below are the stats maintained by him:

BR Career

Sobuj YT's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Sobuj YT has played 1872 solo games and has 130 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 6.94%. He has accumulated 3330 kills and 1265 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.91 and a headshot percentage of 37.99%.

Within the duo mode, the content creator has remained unbeaten in 201 out of the 1978 matches played, resulting in a win percentage of 10.16%. He has 3971 frags and 1133 headshots to his name, leading to a K/D ratio of 2.23 and a headshot rate of 28.53%.

The player has also participated in 16267 squad games and 1963 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 12.06%. With 49843 kills and 29904 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.48 and a headshot percentage of 60.00%.

BR Ranked

Sobuj YT's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

As for the current Free Fire MAX ranked season, Sobuj YT has played 39 squad matches and ended up with four first-place finishes, converting to a win percentage of 10.25%. At a K/D ratio of 5.77 and a headshot rate of 77.23%, he has 202 kills and 156 headshots.

Besides this, the YouTuber hasn't played any ranked solo or duo games in the ongoing season.

CS Career

Sobuj YT's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Moving on to the Clash Squad game mode, Sobuj YT has played 4242 games and has 2219 victories, retaining a win rate of 52.31%. He has registered 20771 kills and 10390 headshots for a KDA of 1.70 and a headshot percentage of 50.02%.

Note: Sobuj YT’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article (5 February 2023). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Here are the details about Sobuj YT's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Sobuj YT’s monthly income from his YouTube channel lies between $1.5K and $24.1K. In the meantime, his yearly earnings are projected to range from $18K to $288.7K.

YouTube channel

Sobuj YT has been creating Free Fire-based content for the past few years and has built a name for himself within the community. There are currently 353 uploads on his YouTube channel, with the most popular video boasting 1.6 million views.

According to Social Blade, Sobuj YT has managed to obtain 36 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has increased by 6.015 million over the same period of time.

