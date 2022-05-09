Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Free Fire's dedicated fanbase has created a demand for content creators who focus on the game. A handful of YouTubers, including Sunita Thapa Magar, have attained celebrity status in recent years. The Nepali YouTuber is also known by her IGN, Sooneeta, and has amassed over 5.29 million subscribers on YouTube.

She posts vlogs, shorts, challenges, gameplay videos, pranks, and more. In addition to content creation, Sooneeta has also represented Team Lava at a few major tournaments.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and individuals from the country are advised against playing the battle royale title.

What is Sooneeta's Free Fire ID?

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID is 131311296. The YouTuber has maintained the following numbers in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has featured in 968 solo matches and has secured 75 victories, resulting in a win rate of 7.74%. She has obtained 1649 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The YouTuber has played 1952 duo matches and has bettered the opposition 309 times, corresponding to a win rate of 15.82%. With 3632 kills, the content creator from Nepal has secured a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Sooneeta has also joined 23851 squad games and has outperformed opponents 5608 times, corresponding to a win rate of 23.51%. She has attained 60190 kills in the process, translating to a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta hasn't played any solo matches in the current ranked season.

She has played nine ranked duo games this season and has bettered the opposition four times, corresponding to a 44.44% win rate. The content creator has taken out 41 opponents in the mode, resulting in a K/D ratio of 8.20.

She has also engaged in 127 squad matches and has secured 62 Booyahs, recording a win rate of 48.81%. The star player has 653 frags to her credit, accumulating a K/D ratio of 10.05.

Note: Sooneeta's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Sooneeta's monthly income (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Sooneeta's monthly income from the YouTube channel is estimated to lie between $8K and $128.3K. Her yearly revenue lies in the range of $96.2K and $1.5M.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta began uploading videos to her YouTube channel in 2018 and quickly established herself as one of the most prominent female content creators for the battle royale title. Sooneeta has uploaded more than 1000 videos on her channel, and the videos currently have over 481 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish