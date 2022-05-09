OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

Many content creators from all across the world have capitalized on Free Fire’s dedicated following, with OP Vincenzo being one of them. He has a large fan base that appreciates the excellent gameplay and skill he exhibits in his videos.

Vincenzo is on his path to seven million subscribers, with his count currently standing at 6.85 million. He also commands a sizable Instagram following, with over 724 thousand followers at the time of writing.

Here’s a glance at Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and more.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862, and his Guild ID is 61230419. He is ranked Diamond II in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

Here are Vincenzo’s in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

OP Vincenzo has featured in 1207 solo games in the battle royale title and has 110 victories, equating to a win rate of 9.11%. With 3071 kills and 735 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.80 and a headshot percentage of 23.93%.

Coming to the duo mode, he has participated in 1758 matches and has remained unbeaten in 307 games, translating to a win rate of 17.46%. He has 5211 frags and 1070 headshots to his name, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.59 and a headshot percentage of 37.14%.

The YouTuber has also appeared in 23825 squad games and has bettered his foes in 3923 matches, retaining a win rate of 16.46%. He has notched 89160 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.48 and has 33980 headshots with a headshot percentage of 38.11%.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season, OP Vincenzo has played 22 squad matches and has come out on top on three occasions, maintaining a win rate of 13.63%. With a K/D ratio of 3.58 and a headshot percentage of 83.82%, he has 68 kills and 57 headshots.

Note: The stats of Vincenzo were recorded as of this writing, and they are subject to change as he plays more matches in the game.

OP Vincenzo’s YouTube income

Vincenzo's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Vincenzo’s monthly YouTube income lies between $385 and $6.2K. His yearly revenue is in the range of $4.6K and $73.8K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

OP Vincenzo is particularly well-known for his high-quality montages. Over the years, his videos have accumulated more than 468.513 million views on the platform, with 1.539 million of those views coming in the last 30 days alone.

There are currently 468 videos on his channel, and his most popular video has over 47 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish