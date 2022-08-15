Sooneeta's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Sooneeta is a famous Free Fire player who has made a name for herself as a content creator and esports player. She has been actively uploading content around Garena’s battle royale title and has also represented Team Lava at several high-profile events.

She also signed as a content creator with Galaxy Racer earlier this year. Sooneeta's channel has over 5.6 million subscribers, and her videos revolve around in-game events, gameplay, pranks, and more.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire MAX ID and other details

Sooneeta’s Free Fire MAX ID is 131311296. She is placed in Diamond 3 in the BR-Ranked mode while has accomplished Heroic in the CS-Ranked. The YouTuber has achieved the following stats:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played 969 solo matches and chalked up 75 first places to register a win rate of 7.73%. With 1657 eliminations to her name, she has bagged 452 headshots with a K/D ratio of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 27.28%.

Sooneeta has participated in 1955 duo matches and has notched 310 victories, amassing a win rate of 15.85%. She has secured 3641 eliminations and 733 headshots to maintain a K/D ratio of 2.21 and a headshot percentage of 20.13%.

She has 5731 Booyahs in 24235 squad matches, which adds to a win rate of 23.64%. Sooneeta has registered 61938 kills and 15060 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.35 and a headshot percentage of 24.31%.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has only participated in five squad games since the new Free Fire ranked season kicked off recently. She has bettered the opposition twice, resulting in a win rate of 40%. She has also taken down 24 opponents and has five headshots, approximating a K/D ratio of 8 and a headshot percentage of 20.83%.

Note: Sooneeta’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 15 August 2022 and are subject to change as she features in more games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Sooneeta's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Sooneeta makes approximately between $589 and $9.4K per month through the Sooneeta YouTube channel. The earnings for the entire year at the given viewership level are projected to be between $7.1K and $113.1K.

YouTube channel, subscriber count, and other details

Sooneeta has been actively creating Free Fire content on her channel since the second half of 2018. She has released over 1100 videos on the channel that have garnered more than 539.576 million views.

The channel surpassed the coveted milestone of one million subscribers at the start of 2020 and closed in on three million subscribers by the end of the year. The content creator crossed the five million subscriber count earlier this year.

In the last 30 days alone, Sooneeta has gained 40k subscribers and 2.355 million views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish