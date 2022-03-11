Sooneeta’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, real name, and Discord server link (March 2022)

Sunita Thapa Magar, widely referred to as Sooneeta, is a famed Nepali YouTuber known for her content featuring Garena Free Fire. She has a massive following in the Indian subcontinent and was recently signed as a content creator for Galaxy Racer.

As of this writing, she is on the way to the five million subscriber mark, with the count currently standing at 4.78 million. On the other hand, the overall number of views on the channel is over 405.68 million.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire MAX ID, real name, and more details

Sooneeta’s Free Fire MAX ID is 131311296. As mentioned above, her real name is Sunita Thapa Magar, and listed below are her stats:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played a total of 23584 squad games and has racked up 5513 victories, leading to a win rate of 23.37%. In the process, she has accumulated 58861 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.26.

The content creator has also made 1938 appearances in the duo mode and has bettered her foes in 303 games, which comes down to a win rate of 15.63%. With 3583 frags, she has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Apart from this, the popular personality has 73 wins in 960 solo matches, resulting in a win rate of 7.60%. She has 1609 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.81.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s BR-Ranked Season 26, Sooneeta has competed in 251 squad matches and has 113 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 45.01%. With a K/D ratio of 9.28, she has 1280 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has featured in precisely 10 games and has emerged victorious in five of them for a win rate of 50.00%. She has notched 62 frags with a K/D ratio of 12.40.

She is yet to play any solo ranked matches.

Note: Sooneeta's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as she plays more matches.

Monthly income and discord

Sooneeta's earnings via her YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Sooneeta’s monthly income from her channel is between $5.1K and $82.1K (Source: Social Blade).

Readers can click here to join Sooneeta’s discord.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta’s amazing content based on the game has been critical to her rise. Over the past three and a half years, she has regularly posted unique videos, with the oldest one on her channel being released in September 2018.

Within the last 30 days, she has gained 70 thousand subscribers and 20.52 million views, as per Social Blade.

Edited by Siddharth Satish