Sooneeta vs BlackPink Gaming: Which Free Fire player has better stats?

Sooneeta and BlackPink Gaming, aka Miss Diya, are two of the many popular female Free Fire YouTubers. The former is from Nepal and a content creator for Galaxy Racer with more than 5.23 million subscribers on her channel. Her real name is Sunita Thapa Magar and she is known for her gameplay with her commentary and vlogs.

Miss Diya, aka Diya Harazika, regularly streams the battle royale title on BlackPink Gaming, which boasts 1.22 million subscribers. She also runs a second channel, Miss Diya Live, with 33.2k subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers are advised not to play the battle royale title.

What is Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296. The user maintains the following numbers in the game:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has more than 60k kills (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has played 968 solo games and converted 75 of them into victories, approximating a win percentage of 7.74%. The YouTuber has acquired 1649 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.85.

The Nepali player has competed in 1950 duo matches and earned 308 Booyahs, equaling a win rate of 15.79%. She has chalked up 3616 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.20.

At last, she has taken part in 23807 squad games and raked in 5598 wins, leading to a win rate of 23.51%. Sooneeta has 60048 frags in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

She has won more than half of the squad games this season (Image via Garena)

Coming to the ranked duo matches, she has participated in seven of these and earned first place in three games, managing a win rate of 42.85%. The internet star has registered 25 kills, aggregating a K/D ratio of 6.25.

Sooneeta has played and won 53 of the 104 ranked squad matches, converting to a win rate ratio of 50.96%. She defeated 520 enemies and retained a K/D ratio of 10.20.

Note: The content creators’ stats are subject to change in Free Fire MAX.

What is BlackPink’s Free Fire?

BlackPink’s Free Fire ID is 558477413. Her stats as of 26 April 2022 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

BlackPink Gaming has won 2703 squad games to date (Image via Garena)

BlackPink Gaming has joined 6183 solo games and holds a win tally of 645, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.43%. With 13292 eliminations, the YouTuber has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.40.

She has featured in 11568 duo matches and has worked her way to victory 2004 times, which comes down to a win rate of 17.32%. She has managed to take down 29307 opponents, attributing to a kill-to-death ratio of 3.06.

Aside from that, Miss Diya has competed in 11852 squad games to date, in which she has earned 2703 victories, for a win rate of 22.80%. She has 30574 kills to her credit, recording a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya is yet to play in a ranked match (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya is yet to engage in a ranked match yet.

Sooneeta vs Blackpink Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats?

Sooneeta BlackPinkGaming Types of Matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 0 7 104 0 0 0 Wins 0 3 53 0 0 Win rate 0 42.85% 50.96% 0 0 0 Kills 0 25 520 0 0 0 K/D ratio 0 6.25 10.20 0 0 0

Since BlackPink Gaming has not entered a ranked match yet, her statistics on this front cannot be compared to Sooneeta’s stats. Consequently, only lifetime stats can be evaluated over two parameters, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate.

Sooneeta BlackPinkGaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 75 1950 23807 6183 11568 11852 Wins 968 308 5598 645 2004 2703 Win rate 7.74% 15.79% 23.51% 10.43% 17.32% 22.80% Kills 1649 3616 60048 13292 29307 30574 K/D ratio 1.85 2.20 3.30 2.40 3.06 3.34

Miss Diya has a comfortable edge over her counterpart regarding K/D ratio and win rate in lifetime solo matches. The same can be said for lifetime duo games as well. Sooneeta has a better win rate when it comes to squad matches and BlackPink gaming has a slightly better K/D ratio.

