SteikeX’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Kaue Franco, also popularly referred to by the name of his YouTube channel SteikeX is a well-known Free Fire content creator and streamer from Brazil. He primarily streams the battle royale title on his channel, which has more than 466k subscribers. Aside from that, the channel has only one video that he uploaded over two years ago.

The content creator is also very popular on Instagram, with more than 442k followers. Here is a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

What is SteikeX’s Free Fire ID?

SteikeX’s Free Fire ID is 155371667. The YouTuber is the leader of a guild named KingRevela, whose ID is 2042025160.

The YouTuber is also ranked Platinum 1 in BR-Ranked Season 34 and Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 19. His latest Free Fire stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

SteikeX's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

SteikeX has played 3528 solo games and been victorious 264 times, adding to a win rate of 7.48%. He has secured 7186 eliminations, while generating a K/D ratio of 2.20.

At the same time, the Brazilian content creator has also secured 495 Booyahs in 4241 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 11.67%. With a total of 8601 frags in these games, Kaue has settled for a K/D ratio of 2.30.

Finally, the YouTuber has joined 8104 squad matches in Free Fire and has triumphed in 1401 games, ending up with a win rate of 17.28%. He has taken down 18491 enemies, accruing a K/D ratio of 2.76.

BR Ranked stats

SteikeX's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Kaue has not participated in solo, duo, or squad matches this BR-Ranked Season 34.

CS Career stats

SteikeX's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

SteikeX has competed in 9774 squad matches and scored wins on 4611 occasions, handing him a win rate of 47.18%. He has also taken down 60694 opponents in these games to maintain a KDA of 1.84 in the mode.

Note: The YouTuber’s stats were recorded when writing the article, and they will change as he continues to feature in more games.

Estimated monthly income

SteikeX's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade, Kaue’s estimated revenue through the SteikeX YouTube channel at the current viewership level is between $7 and $108. When this figure is extrapolated for the entire year, the earnings are estimated to range from $81 to $1.3K.

YouTube channel

Kaue Franco has actively streamed Free Fire on his channel for the last few years. The channel currently has over 280 uploads, most of which are livestreams. These have garnered more than 23.218 million views,and the channel has a total of 466k subscribers.

SteikeX has not been very active in the last few days, so his channel’s growth has stagnated recently. According to stats on Social Blade, his channel has lost 1k subscribers while only gaining 27.089k video views in the same time frame.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so players from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. However, they can continue playing the MAX version, which is not on the list of blocked applications.

