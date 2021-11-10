Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID, stats, Discord link, monthly income, and channel views in November 2021

Sudip Sarkar is a well-known Free Fire YouTuber hailing from India. He has regularly uploaded content relating to the game over the past few years and is primarily known in the game’s community for his excellent skills and extraordinary gameplay.

As a result of his engaging videos, he has garnered approximately 1.34 million subscribers. In addition, the internet star has amassed a total of 75.56 million views.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sudip Sarkar has secured 10680 wins in 34799 squad matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 30.69%. With 131530 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.45.

He has played 1539 duo games and has come out on top on 225 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.61%. In the process, the YouTuber has racked up 4246 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.23.

Apart from this, he has played 1394 solo matches and has 120 Booyahs, corresponding to a win ratio of 8.60%. He has accumulated 3482 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season of Garena Free Fire, Sudip Sarkar has exactly 50 first-place finishes in 278 squad games, leading to a win rate of 17.98%. He has 839 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.68.

The YouTuber has played four duo games and has two wins, translating to a win percentage of 50.00%. At a K/D ratio of 14.50, he has 29 frags.

Note: The stats mentioned were recorded at the time of writing but may change as Sudip Sarkar continues to play matches in Free Fire.

Monthly income and Discord link

Sudip Sarkar's earnings on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, Sudip Sarkar’s estimated monthly income lies between $379 and $6.1K.

To join his Discord server, use this link.

YouTube channel

Sudip Sarkar’s first video on his channel was uploaded in July 2019. He has posted content based on Garena's battle royale title regularly, amassing a sizable following.

According to Social Blade, he has acquired 10 thousand subscribers and 1.516 million views in the last 30 days.

