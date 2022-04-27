Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID, stats, rank, monthly income, and more in April 2022

Dyland Maximum Zidane, primarily recognized as Dyland PROS and Sultan Proslo, is an Indonesian Free Fire YouTuber. Because of the large number of diamonds and badges he purchases on a regular basis, he is sometimes referred to as the richest player in terms of diamonds and bundles.

Sultan Proslo currently has 15.4 million subscribers and 1.271 billion views on his primary YouTube channel. He also has 4.4 million followers on his Instagram account.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002, and his IGN is COACHDYLAND1. He is ranked Master in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond III in the Clash Squad mode.

These are his stats:

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sultan Proslo has participated in 669 solo matches and has 67 victories, resulting in a win rate of 10.01%. He has accumulated 1751 kills while maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.91.

He has bettered his foes in 34 out of 133 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 25.56%. He has 450 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.55.

Dyland PROS has competed in 1290 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 450 matches, translating to a win rate of 34.88%. In the process, he has 3376 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.02.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sultan Proslo has featured in four solo games in the ongoing ranked season and has 12 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.00.

In the duo mode, he has participated in 19 matches and has seven wins, converting to a win rate of 36.84%. With 112 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 9.33.

The YouTuber has played 171 squad games and has 86 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 50.29%. He has 655 frags for a K/D ratio of 7.71.

Note: Sultan Proslo's stats are subject to change.

Sultan Proslo’s monthly income

Sultan Proslo's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Sultan Proslo’s monthly and yearly earnings from the channel lie between $1.8K - $28K and $21K - $336.4K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Dyland Maximum Zidane has been releasing Free Fire content for several years, and he has recently started creating videos based on PES Mobile. He has around 1696 videos on his channel, and the most popular video has over 35 million views.

As per Social Blade, he has garnered 100,000 subscribers and 7.009 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish