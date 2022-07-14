Sultan Proslo's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Dyland Maximus Zidane, popularly known as Sultan Proslo or Dyland Proslo, is an Indonesian YouTuber who primarily creates Free Fire content. He usually tops the list of the highest number of badges from the monthly Elite Pass and is well-known by gamers all over the world.

Dyland has been active in the field of content creation for more than seven years, and his channel has already garnered 15.5 million subscribers. He also runs a second channel with 28.7k subscribers called Dyland Maximus. He recently began streaming RF Online on the Dyland Maximus channel.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire MAX ID is 16207002. He is the leader of the BOSUPROS guild, whose ID is 1011534593.

His stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sultan Proslo has competed in 716 solo games and has been victorious on 74 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 10.33%. He has 1898 frags and 404 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.96 and a headshot percentage of 21.29%.

He has bettered foes in 71 out of 317 duo matches, possessing a win rate of 22.39%. The player has 1105 kills and 279 headshots with a K/D ratio of 4.49 and a headshot percentage of 25.25%.

The YouTuber has also featured in 2011 squad matches and has 678 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 33.71%. He has bagged 5839 kills with 1345 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.38 and a headshot percentage of 23.03%.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sultan Proslo has participated in 34 solo games and has six wins, leading to a win rate of 17.64%. He has 122 kills and 43 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.36 and a headshot percentage of 35.25%.

The content creator has played 144 duo matches and has 35 victories, retaining a win rate of 24.30%. He has accumulated 587 kills and 162 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.39 and a headshot percentage of 27.60%.

Sultan Proslo has played 352 squad games and has 122 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 34.65%. With 1490 kills and 415 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 6.48 and a headshot percentage of 27.85%.

Note: The player's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 14 July 2022 and are subject to change as they play more matches.

Monthly income

Sultan Proslo's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Dyland Maximus Zidane makes around $1.6K to $25K monthly through the Dyland Pros YouTube channel. The website projects his yearly earnings from the channel to be approximately within the range of $18.8K - $300.1K.

YouTube channel

Dyland Maximus Zidane kicked off his YouTube career in May 2015. His videos initially focused on Black Squad as well as CS:GO. A few years later, he switched to Mobile Legends and PUBG Mobile before making a final switch to Free Fire.

Over the years, he has uploaded over 1770 videos that have gained him 1.291 billion views. Dyland has gained 100k subscribers and 6.252 million views in the last 30 days alone.

