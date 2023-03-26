Tanishq Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Vikash Patel is the creator of the Tanishq Gaming YouTube channel, where players tune in to watch videos related to impending Free Fire content. The channel already has 594k subscribers, and the content creator occasionally streams the battle royale title alongside releasing shorts.

Additionally, the YouTuber has a second channel – Tanishq Army, where he posts similar type of content as on his main channel. His following is not limited to YouTube, as he has 64.7k followers on Instagram.

Tanishq Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and all other details

Tanishq Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 693346591. He heads the Tanishq Army guild within the battle royale title, whose ID is 1010000796.

The YouTuber is ranked in Gold 2 in BR Ranked Season 32 and CS Ranked Season 18. His Free Fire MAX stats as of March 26, 2023, are given below:

BR Career stats

The YouTuber has played more than

Tanishq Gaming has 1899 solo matches on his Free Fire MAX profile, of which he has won 105 encounters, culminating in a win rate of 5.52%. He has accumulated 2890 eliminations, accruing a K/D ratio of 1.61.

The YouTuber has 163 Booyhas in 1685 duo games, which roughly equals a win rate of 9.67%. He has taken down 2708 opponents, scoring a K/D ratio of 1.78.

In addition to the solo and duo encounters, Tanishq Gaming has featured in 4336 squad games. His team has triumphed in 753 matches, representing a win rate of 17.36%. Simultaneously, he has acquired 9215 kills, which converts to a K/D ratio of 2.57.

BR Ranked stats

He has not played duo and squad game yet

The Indian mobile gaming star has played only one ranked solo game and has even failed to acquire a win or a kill.

Note: Tanishq Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were collected from the game when writing this article, and the numbers will change as the content creator plays more matches.

Monthly income

Vikash Patel's estimated monthly income through YouTube channel

As reported by Social Blade, Vikash Patel is likely to make within the range of $54 and $863 per month through his Tanishq channel. The content creator is also expected to make between $647 and $10.4K.

YouTube channel

Vikash Patel has been working on the Tanishq Gaming YouTube channel for a while now and has focused on content related to Free Fire over the years. His persistent efforts have borne fruit as the 1500+ videos on his channel have resulted in more than 46 million views and a massive following on the platform.

The content creator had a modest beginning in 2020, finishing the year with less than 50k subscribers, but the number had hit 300k by the end of 2021. The channel had another spike in the second half of 2022, with the subscriber count approaching 600k.

As per Social Blade, the channel has lost about 2k subscribers in the last 30 days, only accruing about 215.658k views in the same period.

