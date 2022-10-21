Tayson FF's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Tayson FF is a YouTuber who is known for his Spanish Free Fire videos. He currently has 1.38 million subscribers on his eponymous primary channel, and his videos boast more than 153 million views.

The content creator also has more than 261k followers on Facebook and 90.2k followers on Instagram.

Note: Players in India should avoid playing Free Fire on their mobile devices as the game is banned in the country. The stats and images utilized below were taken from FF MAX, which isn’t prohibited.

Tayson FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tayson FF’s Free Fire ID is 120969893, and his IGN is TAYSON SENSI. He is the leader of the LOCOS TAYSON guild, whose ID number is 2001614487.

The Peruvian player is ranked Heroic and Master in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Tayson FF's BR career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Tayson FF has played 2205 solo matches in Free Fire, securing 190 victories and recording a win rate of 8.61%. He has bagged 4781 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.37.

The YouTuber has also won 625 of the 3156 duo matches he has participated in, translating to a win rate of 19.80%. With 10560 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.17.

Tayson FF has featured in 6491 squad matches and has won on 6491 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 35.07%. He has racked up 26048 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 6.18.

BR Ranked

Tayson FF's BR ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Tayson FF has played seven duo matches in the current Free Fire ranked season and has one victory, making his win rate 14.28%. He has 24 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 4.00.

The content creator has also featured in 21 ranked squad matches and has won nine times, recording a win rate of 42.85%. With a K/D ratio of 6.25, he has 75 eliminations to his name.

Note: Tayson FF’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (21 October 2022). They will continue to change as he competes in more matches in the battle royale title.

Tayson FF’s YouTube earnings

The details of Tayson FF's earnings, subscribers, and views on his primary YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Tayson FF’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $675 and $10.8k. Meanwhile, his yearly income ranges from $8.1k to $129.6k.

Tayson FF’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Tayson FF’s primary YouTube channel was posted in January 2020. There are now 590 uploads on the channel, the most popular of which has 4.8 million views.

Tayson FF has acquired 10k subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also risen by 2.7 million within the same period.

The content creator also runs another YouTube channel called “TAYSON JR,” which has 1.61k subscribers and more than 23k views.

