Nam Lay's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Nguyễn Công Nam, aka Nam Lay, has become one of the most popular Vietnamese content creators thanks to his Garena Free Fire videos on YouTube.

At the time of writing, Nam Lay’s YouTube channel boasts a massive subscriber count of 3.45 million. The total number of views on his videos is over 974 million.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players in the country should avoid playing the game on their mobile devices. The statistics and photos below were taken from FF MAX, which isn’t banned.

Nam Lay’s Free Fire ID and stats

Nam Lay’s Free Fire ID is 301444523, and his ID level is 80. He is the leader of the Apple Gold guild, whose ID number is 69436903.

The YouTuber’s current rank in the Battle Royale mode is Diamond IV, while his rank in Clash Squad is Heroic. His stats are listed below:

BR Career

Nam Lay's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Nam Lay has played 4716 solo matches and has 654 victories to his name, making his win rate 13.86%. He has registered 17304 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 4.26.

The content creator has won 558 of the 3675 duo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 15.18%. He has 12955 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 4.16.

Nam Lay has also competed in 10843 squad matches and has won on 2279 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 21.01%. With 33464 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.91.

BR Ranked

Nam Lay's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Nam Lay has played four solo matches in the ongoing Free Fire ranked season and won once, maintaining a win rate of 25.00%. With 11 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.67.

The YouTuber has also played seven ranked duo matches and has secured two victories, translating to a win rate of 28.57%. He has 34 kills, making his K/D ratio 6.80.

Nam Lay has participated in two ranked squad matches and won both of them, boasting a win rate of 100.00%. With a K/D ratio of 16.00, he has 16 frags to his name.

Note: Nam Lay’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (18 October 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches.

Nam Lay's YouTube earnings

His YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Nam Lay’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $750 and $12k. His yearly earnings, on the other hand, are estimated to range from $9k to $143.9k.

Nam Lay's YouTube channel

Nam Lay started posting Free Fire content four years ago and has achieved great success since then. The oldest video on his YouTube channel is from October 2018. The channel currently has 1270 uploads. The most popular video has managed to gain 6.6 million views.

According to Social Blade, Nam Lay has gained 2.998 million views in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has not changed.

