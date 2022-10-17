ELpeluca XD's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Due to Free Fire’s immense global popularity, many players from different countries have started uploading videos about the battle royale title on platforms like YouTube. This has even become a viable career option in recent years.

ELpeluca XD is one of Colombia’s most well-known YouTubers associated with the game, and he is recognized for making entertaining content. He currently boasts an enormous subscriber count of 3.09 million, and his channel has more than 263 million views.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game on their mobile devices. The stats and images used below were taken from Free Fire MAX, which wasn’t prohibited.

ELpeluca XD’s Free Fire ID and stats

ELpeluca XD’s Free Fire ID is 43561550 and his IGN is “Peluca Sappe.” The content creator is the leader of the “Clan<>Sappe” guild, whose ID number is 61494331.

He is currently ranked Bronze III in the Battle Royale mode and Bronze I in the Clash Squad mode. His Free Fire stats are listed below:

BR Career

ELpeluca XD's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

ELpeluca XD has played 975 solo games and has come out on top on 105 occasions, converting to a win rate of 10.76%. He has notched 2315 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.66.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has made 2002 appearances and has bettered his foes in 138 games, leading to a win rate of 6.89%. He has 2878 frags and a K/D ratio of 1.54.

The content creator has also played 2574 squad matches and has secured wins in 228 matches, converting to a win rate of 8.85%. He has accumulated 3170 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.35.

BR Ranked

ELpeluca XD's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

ELpeluca XD has played only four squad matches in Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season and has secured one win, translating to a win rate of 25.00%. He has garnered eight kills for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

CS Career

ELpeluca XD's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

ELpeluca XD has participated in 2115 Clash Squad games and has 1222 victories at a win rate of 57.78%. He has 11037 eliminations in the game mode, maintaining a KDA of 2.12.

Note: ELpeluca XD’s stats were recorded at the time of writing (17 October 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches.

ELpeluca XD’s YouTube earnings

These are the details about ELpeluca XD’s YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, ELpeluca XD’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $1.7K and $26.6K. The estimated yearly income of the creator lies in the range of $20K and $319.5K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Elpeluca XD has been posting videos on YouTube for over eight years. He initially started with GTA 5 and then tried out games like FIFA Mobile before eventually settling on Free Fire. There are currently over 1320 uploads on his channel, out of which the most-watched one has managed to gain a total of 3.3 million views.

The past month has been great for the YouTuber as his subscriber count has increased by 40 thousand. His cumulative view count has also gone up 6.656 million in the same period.

ELpeluca XD also runs another channel called Peluca Sappe XD, which has over 315 thousand subscribers and 4.9 million views. He generally uploads YouTube Shorts on the same.

