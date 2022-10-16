FZN FPS's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

FZN FPS is among the most famous Brazilian YouTubers who play the game Free Fire. He is well-known for his gameplay-related content, which he has regularly posted on his channel over the past few years.

The content creator has amassed enormous figures, with the current subscriber and view count over 2.18 million and 247 million, respectively. FZN FPS also has a sizable Instagram following, having more than 333 thousand people following him on the platform.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players must not play the game on their devices. The stats and images in this article were taken from FF MAX, which is not prohibited.

FZN FPS’s Free Fire ID and stats

FZN FPS’s Free Fire ID is 148587918, and his IGN is “H$ 10%”. He is the leader of the “@fznfps” guild, whose ID number is 2036959079.

The YouTuber is presently ranked Silver I in the Battle Royale mode, while his rank in Clash Squad is Gold I. The stats maintained by him in the game are listed below:

FZN FPS’s BR Career stats

FZN FPS's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

FZN FPS has played 1445 solo games in Free Fire and has come out on top on 144 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 9.96%. He has notched 3198 kills and 1326 headshots with a K/D ratio of 2.46 and a headshot percentage of 41.46%.

In duo matches, he has 3614 participations and has remained unbeaten in 479 of them, leading to a win rate of 13.25%. At a K/D ratio of 2.95 and a headshot percentage of 43.11%, he has 9249 kills and 3987 headshots.

The content creator has also appeared in 6900 matches and has 1235 victories, retaining a win rate of 17.89%. With 16453 kills and 5744 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.90 and a headshot percentage of 34.91%.

FZN FPS’s BR Ranked stats

FZN FPS's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

FZN FPS has not played any matches in the ongoing Battle Royale season.

FZN FPS’s CS Career stats

FZN FPS's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

FZN FPS has competed in 2691 Clash Squad matches and has 1470 wins, converting to a win rate of 54.63%. There are 21477 kills and 18191 headshots to his name at a KDA of 2.37 and a headshot percentage of 84.70%.

Note: FZN FPS’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing (16 October 2022). These will change as he continues to play more matches.

FZN FPS’s YouTube earnings

FZN FPS's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

FZN FPS’s monthly YouTube earnings from his channel are between $503 and $8K. On the other hand, his projected yearly income lies between $6K and $96.6K.

YouTube channel

FZN FPS has been creating videos surrounding Free Fire for the past four years, with the oldest dating to 31 October 2018. There are currently more than 730 uploads on his YouTube channel, of which the most-watched one has gained 5.1 million views.

According to Social Blade, FZN FPS has managed to gain 10 thousand subscribers in the previous 30 days. His overall view count also rose by 2.012 million inside the same period.

FZN FPS has also created another channel called ‘FZN FF,’ which has 124 thousand of subscribers. However, there are no videos on it.

