Techno Gamerz Free Fire: UID number, stats, monthly YouTube earnings and more

Many creators have uploaded content related to the Free Fire due to its enormous audience on platforms like YouTube. Ujjwal Chaurasia, one of the most prominent figures in the Indian gaming community, has also posted a few videos based on the game.

He is the man behind the hugely popular "Techno Gamerz" YouTube channel for those unaware. It currently has over 23.4 million subscribers and 5.38 billion views.

Techno Gamerz’s ID in Free Fire and more details

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire ID number is 786974995

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Techno Gamerz has made 361 appearances and won 39 matches in the squad mode, resulting in a win rate of 10.80%. He had 604 kills in that mode, giving him a kill-to-death ratio of 1.88.

Aside from that, the famous figure played 454 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 38, equaling an 8.37% win ratio. He scored 786 kills during the process with a K/D ratio of 1.89.

Finally, the YouTuber has competed in 289 solo games and come out on top on 16 occasions, converting to a decent win percentage of 5.53%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 2.00, he has secured 546 kills.

Ranked stats and CS Career (Clash Squad)

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Techno Gamerz hasn’t played any ranked matches in the current season of Free Fire.

CS Career (Image via Garena)

Ujjwal has played 225 Clash Squad matches, triumphing in 96 of them for a win rate of 42.67$. Having accumulated 918 kills, the content creator has a KDA of 2.08 in Free Fire.

Note: Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire stats are subject to change and were recorded at the time of writing.

Monthly YouTube earnings

Earnings of Techno Gamerz through his channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, the monthly earnings of Ujjwal Chaurasia through his primary channel "Techno Gamerz" is mentioned to lie between $61.1K and $977.5K. Meanwhile, his yearly income is stated in the range of $733.1K and $11.7 million.

YouTube channel

On the Techno Gamerz channel, there is content related to various games, including GTA 5, Minecraft, and more. This has resulted in him gaining massive numbers to his name.

In the previous 30 days, the YouTuber acquired 800 thousand subscribers and 244.37 million. Techno Gamerz channel is ranked 42nd in the country, as per Social Blade.

