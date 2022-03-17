Techno Gamerz logo, monthly income, age, Free Fire UID number, and more

Free Fire is a preeminent battle royale game on the mobile platform, and its widespread appeal has resulted in the creation of content on a variety of platforms. As a result, many YouTubers have also gained immense popularity and established themselves in the gaming community.

Ujjwal Chaurasia, aka Techno Gamerz, is among the biggest content creators in India, with millions of people watching his GTA 5 and Minecraft-based content. Moreover, the renowned personality has previously made a few videos on Garena Free Fire and its MAX edition.

Techno Gamerz’s Free Fire UID and more details

Techno Gamerz’s UID number in Free Fire is 786974995.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Techno Gamerz has 361 appearances in Free Fire’s squad mode, winning 39 of them, ensuring a win rate of 10.80%. With 604 kills, he has maintained an incredible K/D ratio of approximately 1.88.

In the duo mode, he has outclassed his enemies in 38 of the 454 matches, having a win percentage of 8.37%. The well-known content creator has 786 frags, upholding a good kill-to-death ratio of 1.89.

The YouTuber has played 289 solo games within the game and has come out on top on 16 occasions, leading to a win ratio of 5.53%. He has 546 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Techno Gamerz is yet to play a ranked match.

CS Career

CS Career (Image via Garena)

In terms of the Clash Squad mode, Techno Gamerz has 225 matches to his name and has secured 96 wins with a win rate of 42.67%. He has accumulated 918 kills at a KDA of 2.08.

Note: Techno Gamerz's stats were recorded at the moment of writing and they are subject to change.

Techno Gamerz’s logo, age, and monthly income

Logo of Techno Gamerz (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can find Techno Gamerz’s logo in the image attached above. Meanwhile, as of this writing, his age is 20.

Monthly income from Ujjwal's primary channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, his monthly income through his primary channel lies between $64.2K and $1 million.

YouTube channel

Techno Gamerz has been uploading content over the past few years, and his success has inspired a lot of people to create similar types of videos. As of this writing, his subscriber and view counts stand at 24.9 million and 5.96 billion, respectively.

On top of this, his other YouTube channel has crossed the mark of 7.35 million.

