Telugu gaming FF's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more in March 2022

Free Fire has built a strong presence in the Indian mobile gaming scene, which was further enhanced with the release of the Free Fire MAX version, resulting in significant viewership. The Indian Free Fire community features several popular content creators who create videos in different regional languages.

Dhanunjay, otherwise popular as Telugu Gaming FF, is a Telugu YouTuber. He has built a massive audience of 1.65 million subscribers on his primary channel, with the second channel standing at 362k subscribers.

Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Telugu Gaming FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 48388225. The player’s stats as of 22 March 2022 are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Telugu Gaming FF’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming FF has made 25232 appearances in squad matches and converted 4666 into victories, acquiring a win rate of 18.49%. The player has amassed 79206 kills, attaining a K/D ratio of 3.85.

He has participated in 2948 duo games and registered 389 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 13.19%. With 7206 eliminations, Telugu Gaming FF maintained a K/D ratio of 2.82.

He has come out undefeated on 148 occasions in 1765 solo matches, leading to an 8.38% win rate. The YouTuber has notched 4270 kills, scoring a K/D ratio of 2.64.

Ranked stats

Telugu Gaming FF’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Telugu Gaming FF has played 243 squad games this season and bagged nine wins, resulting in a win rate of 3.70% in this mode. He has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.66 while taking out 857 enemies.

He has claimed a lone win in 15 duo matches, equaling a win rate of 6.67%. The content creator has secured 56 frags and registered a K/D ratio of 4.

In the solo mode, he has one victory out of 52 games, obtaining a win rate of 1.92%. He is just four kills shy of the hundred mark, while his K/D ratio equals 1.88.

Note: Telugu Gaming FF’s stats in Free Fire MAX are subject to change.

Guild details

Guild details (Image via Garena)

DhanuDino_YT leads the TEAM TGFF guild in Free Fire, and its guild ID is 61179298.

YouTube earnings

Telugu Gaming FF’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Telugu Gaming FF earns between $2K and $31.3K each month from his YouTube channel. His yearly earnings range from $23.5K to $375.8K.

YouTube channel

Telugu Gaming has uploaded more than 554 videos to the channel since May 2019. His most-watched clip is from April 2021 and boasts over six million views.

Dhanunjay has seen steady growth since the launch of his channel. In the last 30 days, the player has accumulated 20,000 subscribers and 7.829 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish