TSG Jash’s income, real name, Free Fire UID number and more revealed

The Free Fire community is home to a number of notable YouTuber channels, many of which are managed by groups of two or more players. Two Side Gamers (TSG), operated by Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain, is unquestionably one of the best sources for both entertaining and informative game-related content.

Over the last few years, they have collectively amassed 10.1 million subscribers, while their Instagram page has 1.4 million followers. The two cousins separately run vlog channels, both of which have amassed significant followings.

Note: Free Fire is currently banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from downloading or installing the game.

What is TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats?

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969, and the player's stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has close to 17k kills in squad mode (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has played more squad games compared to any other mode, with 7150 appearances in total. In them, he has achieved 16994 eliminations while retaining a kill-to-death ratio of 3.11.

On the other hand, the content creator has participated in 2537 duo matches overall and claimed first place 257 times, eventually achieving a win rate of 10.13%. Jash Dhoka has amassed 4990 kills in this mode alone, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Jash has 1390 matches to his name in solo matches and has earned 115 Booyahs, attaining a win rate of 8.27%. With 3183 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

He has not played a ranked game yet (Image via Garena)

Jash has not participated in any ranked squad games in the ongoing season.

Clash Squad stats

CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has 717 matches in the mode and has accumulated 393 victories, attaining a win rate of 54.81%. With 3406 eliminations, the YouTuber has secured himself a KDA of 1.54.

Note: TSG Jash’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Income as reported by Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the Two Side Gamers YouTube channel generates revenue of around $9.5K - $151.6K per month. Based on the current estimates, their yearly earnings are expected to be between $113.7K and $1.8M.

YouTube channel

Jash and Ritik launched the Two Side Gamers YouTube channel in October 2018 and the channel has significantly grown in popularity since then. They have collectively churned out 1569 videos, all of which have gained 1.674 billion views in total. Their most successful video has accumulated over 13 million views and was released in May 2021.

The Two Side Gamers have experienced enormous growth and have amassed an astounding 36 million views in just the previous month.

