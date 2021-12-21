Many Free Fire players want to advance to higher tiers in-game, and several factors influence their rank push. One of the most important aspects they need to keep in mind is the selection of characters and the overall combination they are using.

Although everyone’s playing style differs, they can gain a significant advantage on the battlefield over their foes with the correct characters. As a result, many players generally look for the best options available.

Note: The list below is entirely based on the writer’s opinion, and the character abilities are at their base level.

Best Free Fire characters for ranked mode(2021)

Here are the 5 best Free Fire characters for ranked mode in 2021:

5) Wukong

Wukong (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Camouflage

For the Lone Wolf and Clash Squad ranked modes, Wukong is among the ideal options, and users can play aggressively if they have its ability equipped. It is also a pretty decent choice for Battle Royale.

After activation, the players transform into a bush with a 20% reduction in movement speed for 10 seconds. This transformation ends whenever they attack a foe. Later, the Camouflage skill possesses a 300 second cooldown period which automatically resets upon taking down an enemy.

4) Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler takes the next position on this list, and he is another incredible character that players can employ in the ranked modes of Free Fire.

With his Riptide Rhythm ability, the players will be unleashing a sonic wave forward, which could end up damaging 5 Gloo Walls within a distance of 50 meters. There’s a 60-second cooldown then applied. Additionally, every Gloo Wall deployed by players will increase health replenishment starting from 4 points.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri is the in-game persona of Dimitri Vegas, and the character was introduced when the 4th-anniversary celebrations were going on in Free Fire.

The Healing Heartbeat ability of Dimitri creates a healing zone that is 3.5 meters in diameter. Users and allies will recover 3 HP/s for 10 seconds inside that zone. It also has a unique feature, i.e., when downed, users and allies can also self-recover to get up. There’s an 85-second cooldown on the skill.

2) Alok

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok has been among the top choices for players in Free Fire ever since its release a few years ago. Individuals have immensely used it due to his incredible ability Drop the Beat.

Upon utilization, players will create a 5m aura, increasing the movement speed by 10% and restoring 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. The effects do not stack, and then there’s also a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

1) K

K (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Master of All

K takes the top spot on this list, and with the recent buff, the character has become an incredible choice in-game. The Master of All ability increases the maximum EP of players by 50, and it further features two unique modes:

Jiu-jitsu: 500% increase in EP conversion rate (5 EP into 5 HP per second)

Psychology: Recover 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

There is a 3-second cooldown placed on the mode switch.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha