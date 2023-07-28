Telugu Pros’ Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Following the exemplary success of the Free Fire content creators, several players have jumped into this field. Telugu Pros is one of the popular channels in the Indian community where the player posts videos about ongoing as well as upcoming events, new features, and updates of the battle royale title.

His primary channel stands at 292k subscribers. Additionally, the content creator runs a second channel Salaar YT with 9.83k subscribers. His popularity extends beyond YouTube, as he has 5k followers on Instagram.

What is Telugu Pros’ Free Fire ID?

Telugu Pros’ Free Fire ID is 641225583. He is the leader of a guild named TUG PROS, whose ID is 1014223028.

The Indian content creator has attained the Heroic tier in BR-Ranked Season 34 and CS-Ranked Season 19. His stats in the battle royale title are outlined in the following section.

BR Career stats

Telugu Pros's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Telugu Pros has made it into 1110 solo matches and has been unbeaten only on 34 occasions, handing him a win rate of 3.06%. The YouTuber has 1034 eliminations that yield a K/D ratio of 0.96.

Similarly, the Indian player has competed in 1109 duo encounters and registered a total of 91 wins in the process, averaging a win rate of 8.20%. However, he has defeated 1631 opponents at a slightly better K/D ratio of 1.60.

In the 5445 squad games, Telugu Pros has secured 889 Booyahs, registering a win rate of 16.32%. He has accrued 13599 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.98.

BR Ranked stats

Telugu Pros's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The internet star has four duo matches to his credit, where he has chalked up two frags to attain a K/D ratio of 0.5.

On the other hand, Telugu Pros has featured in 104 squad games in the BR-Ranked Season 34 and made it to first place a total of 10 times, equaling a win rate of 9.61%. With 279 eliminations, he retains a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Note: The YouTuber’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article, which is subject to change.

Estimated monthly income

Telugu Pros estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates the revenue from Telugu Pros channel to range between $75 and $1.2K. Similarly, the earnings for the entire year are projected to be in the range of $905 to $14.5K.

YouTube channel

The creator began dedicatedly creating Free Fire-related content on his channel in May 2020. Only after three years and more than 1100 uploads has he established a name for himself in the game’s community.

While his earlier videos did not receive much traction but at present, his channel collectively boasts about 25 million views in total. Telugu Pros channel has posted decent numbers in the previous month. As per Social Blade, the channel has gained over 1k subscribers besides 301.783k video views in the last 30 days alone.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to government-imposed restrictions, players are advised not to play the game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.