TheDonato’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, discord link, and monthly income in March 2022

The growing popularity of Free Fire has contributed to content creation being considered a viable career option. Many YouTubers from all over the world have managed to amass large followings, with TheDonato being one of the most well-known among them.

As of this writing, the popular personality’s subscriber and view counts are over 26.4 million and 4.64 billion, respectively.

TheDonato's Free Fire MAX ID and real name

TheDonato’s Free Fire MAX ID is 219110511, and his real name is Donato Muñoz.

Lifetime stats

TheDonato's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TheDonato has played 2649 squad matches in the game and has outclassed his enemies in 1016 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 38.35%. With 14169 kills, he has secured a K/D ratio of 8.68.

Apart from this, he has appeared in 2183 duo games as well, winning 838 with a win rate of 38.38%. In the process, the player has 12075 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.98.

The YouTuber has outclassed his enemies in 439 out of 1557 solo matches, leading to a win rate of 28.19%. He has accumulated 8098 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.24.

Ranked stats

TheDonato's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s current season, TheDonato has featured in 40 squad games and has come out on top on 15 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 37.50%. With a K/D ratio of 7.08, he has 177 kills.

He has participated in eight duo matches and has four first-place finishes, resulting in a win rate of 50.00%. He has 64 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 16.00.

Note: TheDonato's stats in Free Fire MAX were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Monthly income and discord link

TheDonato's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly income of TheDonato through his YouTube channel is between $17.1K and $273.5K.

Gamers can use this link to join his Discord server.

YouTube channel

TheDonato has been creating videos for a while now, and his content has been based around a variety of games, including GTA 5 and Clash Royale. Presently, he is the second-most subscribed content creator pertaining to Free Fire, only behind Total Gaming.

At the moment, there are over 2100 videos on his channel, out of which the most popular one has gained 23 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish