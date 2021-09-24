TheDonato vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better Free Fire stats in 2021?

TheDonato and Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) are two of the most well-known personalities in the Free Fire community. Both YouTubers have massive numbers on Google’s streaming platform and have emerged as top gaming content creators.

Presently, TheDonato has a massive subscriber count of over 25.4 million with 4.22 billion views combined. Ajjubhai has 28.3 million subscribers and 4.84 billion views on his channel — Total Gaming.

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

TheDonato has played 2465 squad games and has 932 victories, converting to a win percentage of 37.80%. He has cumulated 13125 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.56.

The streamer has played 2078 duo matches and has precisely 800 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 38.49%. He has 11477 frags with a K/D ratio of 8.98.

The content creator has also competed in 1549 solo games and has triumphed in 438 of them, equating to a win ratio of 28.27%. At a K/D ratio of 7.26, he has 8068 eliminations.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has 43 squad matches to his name and 16 victories, maintaining a win rate of 27.20%. He has 164 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.07.

The prominent figure has played four duo games and has a single win, resulting in a win percentage of 25.00%. He has accumulated ten kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Ajjubhai has taken part in 12303 squad games and has 2967 wins, having a win rate of 24.11%. He has collected 46840 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of around 5.02.

He has played 1791 matches in the duo mode and has 351 victories, leading to a win percentage of 19.59%. With 7137 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 4.96.

The internet star has also been featured in 972 solo games and has 90 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win ratio of 9.25%. He has 2507 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.84.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Total Gaming has 219 appearances in the squad mode and has 41 victories, corresponding to a win percentage of 18.72%. He has 1062 kills in this mode at a K/D ratio of 5.97.

The streamer has played two duo games and has four frags with a K/D ratio of 2.00.

The content creator has played one solo match and has bagged the win, eliminating 32 enemies.

Who has better stats in Free Fire?

When talking about the lifetime stats, TheDonato has the upper hand over Total Gaming in all three modes — solo, duo, and squad.

Also Read

As both YouTubers have played only a few ranked games in solo and duo modes, these stats cannot be compared. Finally, in the squad matches, TheDonato has the edge over Ajjubhai.

Note: TheDonato’s and Ajjubhai’s stats in this article are subject to change as they play more matches in Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer