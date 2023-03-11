TheHectorino's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more in 2023

TheHectorino is a Venezuelan YouTuber who is known for his content surrounding Garena Free Fire. He consistently posts fun videos related to the game, while also frequently livestreaming it on his YouTube channel.

Currently, TheHectorino features 6.45 million subscribers with more than 978 million views combined. The content creator further has 287 thousand people following him on Facebook and over a million on his Instagram handle.

Details about TheHectorino’s Free Fire ID and stats are provided below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and users from the country must avoid playing it on their devices. However, they can enjoy the MAX version since the government didn’t include it on the list of banned applications.

Exploring TheHectorino’s Free Fire ID and stats

TheHectorino’s Free Fire ID is 226182674, and his ID level in the game is 73. He is ranked Heroic and Silver I in BR-Ranked Season 32 and CS-Ranked Season 17, respectively.

The stats that he currenly possesses in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career

Here are details about TheHectorino's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TheHectorino has played 5818 solo games in Free Fire and has 511 Booyahs, giving way to a win percentage of 8.78%. He has accumulated 15544 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.93.

The YouTuber has also competed in 3803 duo matches and has secured 735 victories, resulting in a win rate of 19.32%. With 11371 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.71.

The content creator has further participated in 3383 squad games and has registered 967 wins, reaching a win ratio of 28.58%. There are 9244 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.83.

BR Ranked

Here are details about TheHectorino's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside the current ranked season, TheHectorino has featured in 18 solo games, winning three for a win rate of 16.66%. He has registered 87 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.80.

Speaking about the duo mode, he has engaged in 47 duo matches and has come out on top on eight occasions, possessing a win percentage of 17.02%. At a K/D ratio of 3.54, he has 138 kills.

Lastly, TheHectorino has appeared in 36 squad games, and his team has notched wins in seven, leading to a win ratio of 19.44%. He has killed 111 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.83.

Note: TheHectorino;’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing the article, and may change as he competes in more matches.

TheHectorino’s YouTube channel

TheHectorino has been actively running his YouTube channel for quite some time and has established himself on the platform. Over time, he has made a total of 1713 uploads, of which the most-watched one is a YouTube Short with 48 million views.

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber has acquired 70 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also grown by 26.606 million over the same period.

