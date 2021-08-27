Thiva's abilities in Free Fire: Are they good for aggressive gameplay?

The characters play a vital role in Free Fire. Each of these has a unique distinct ability that enhances the chances to triumph on the battlegrounds. With every new update, the developers expand the list of available characters. Dimitri and Thiva characters were introduced in a recent update.

Thiva's ability at various levels (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva’s Vital Vibes boosts the rescue speed by 5% at the first level. Additionally, users recover 15 HP in 5 seconds in a successful rescue. Moreover, at level 6, the help up speed is buffed by 20%. Additionally, the revived users will gain 40 health points within 5 seconds.

Is Thiva character good for aggressive gameplay?

Thiva is the login reward on 28 August (Image via Free Fire)

The simple answer is that players can use the Thiva character for aggressive gameplay when combined with other abilities. One of the advantages that players have with this character is that it has a passive ability. Hence, they can be used with other active ones in the combination.

Moreover, it appears to pale in contrast to other active characters like Alok, K, and Chrono on a standalone basis, which are more suitable for aggressive gameplay.

Additionally, it is worth emphasizing that Vital Vibe is relatively rigid and is rendered useless in solo matches since there is no rescue involved. The ability can be comfortably used to gain an advantage in duo and squad games.

Users can rush on the opponent as a squad can when they are downed. They can make use of Thiva’s to get rescued quickly and gain health. When used with Chrono, users also get additional cover within the force field to revive their knocked teammate.

Similarly, users can get additional health benefits when Vital Vibes is equipped with Alok’s ability.

How to get Thiva character in Free Fire?

You will get the new Thiva for free as a login reward on 28 August 2021:

Users need to select the Login Reward option on the left side of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, you can open the 4th-anniversary interface and click on the Login Reward option.

After pressing the claim button, they will obtain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should press the claim button below to character to obtain Thiva.

You can equip it from the character section.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen