Thiva vs Clu in Free Fire: Which character is better for rank push?

The list of Free Fire characters is ever increasing. Dimitri was the latest character to be introduced to the game as part of the OB29 update (also known as the 4th Anniversary update).

To celebrate Free Fire’s 4th Anniversary, Garena is offering another character, Thiva, who players can acquire for free. They have to log in to the game tomorrow, 28 August 2021, to get him.

Free Fire: What are Thiva and Clu's abilities?

Thiva

Thiva is a passive character in Free Fire with the ability, Vital Vibes. This ability allows players to increase their rescue speed and helps with recovering HPs on successful recovery.

At the first level, the help-up speed is boosted by 5%, and players get 15 HPs on successful recovery. At the sixth level, the rescue speed is increased by 20%, and players can get 40 HPs if the recovery is successful.

Clu

Clu is one of the few characters to possess an active ability. Her ability, Tracing Steps, allows players to track their enemies.

Tracing Steps allows players to keep track of their enemies who are 50 meters (maximum 75 meters) close. The cooldown and the scan time are 75 seconds and 5 seconds, respectively, at the first level and 60 seconds and 7.5 seconds at the final level.

Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

After comparing the abilities of both the Free Fire characters, it can be concluded that Clu is the better choice for ranked matches. Being aware of an enemy’s location is of major help as players are able to strategize accordingly.

After Clu’s buff in the OB28 update, players can effectively use her in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. Sadly, Thiva’s ability restricts him from being of use in solo matches.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

