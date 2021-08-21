Thiva vs Jai: Which Free Fire character has better abilities and advantages in the game?

Free Fire players are super-excited as Thiva, one of the characters introduced as part of the 4th-anniversary update, will be available for free on 28 August. Like Mike, a famous DJ, inspired the character.

Jai is another Free Fire character who was inspired by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. This article compares the abilities of these two.

Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva's passive ability, Vital Vibes, helps players rescue allies quickly. It also facilitates HP recovery if the rescue is successful.

At the initial level, Thiva can boost the rescue speed by 5%, and on successful recovery, users can gain 15 HP. The rescue speed increases by 20% at the maximum level, and they can recover 40 HP on successful rescue.

Jai

Jai and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Jai's passive ability is termed as Raging Reload. Once players knock down an enemy, their gun's magazine automatically reloads 30% at the initial level and 45% at the highest level. The ability is effective on assault rifles, sub-machine guns, shotguns, and pistols.

Note: Jai can no longer be bought in Free Fire. Players who already own him can use him while playing.

Which Free Fire character is better, Thiva or Jai?

Jai is the better choice as he is suitable for all types of matches (Image via ff.garena)

Thiva and Jai are valuable Free Fire characters as both possess passive abilities. However, the latter is a better choice for aggressive Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Jai's ability to reload guns faster gives players an advantage to take down enemies. Moreover, he is suitable for solo, duo, and squad matches, whereas Thiva is restricted to only squad or duo matches in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

